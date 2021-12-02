Events happening Accra this December, 2021

Ghana has become the number December-bound destination of the world, and this year 2021 would be no different.

With over a hundred shows lined up in the country during this period, I have highlighted all the major programmes going on in the capital, Accra.

Check them out:

Live With Mona – 2nd – Coco Vanilla (Adjirigano) MTN Music Festival – 3rd – Grand Arena Akpe Experience – 3rd – UPSA Auditorium Rythmz On Runway – 4th – Grand Arena The Jollof Festival- 4th – El Wak Stadium Made in Taadi – 4th – +233 Jazz Bar &Grill The Freedom Xperience Concert (Shatta Wale & Medikal) – 10th – D’effizy Mall Accra Fashion Week – 9th-12th – Memory Art Lane Island Concert – 10th – Tortuga Island (Osu) Turn On Deck – 10th – Oliver Twist Just A Voice Concert – 10th – Gold Coast Bar Sell It With Fun – 11th – Efua Sutherland Park Popular But Broke – 11th – National Theatre Jollof Festival – 11th – City Galleria The Buzz Trade Show – 11th – Impact Hub (Osu) The Bar Concert – 18th – Coco Vanilla(Adjirigano) The One Concert (Jupita) – 18th – Fantasy Dome Beer and Barbecue Party – 18th – Old Kingsway Building The Trinity Show – 18th – Flip Bar Unleashed – 18th – Grand Arena The Live Experience With Gyakie – 19th – La Palm Royal Beach Hotel Amapiano Festival – 19th – Garage Manifestives – 19th – Bukom Boxing Arena Crusade (La Meme Gang) – 20th – Enclave Garden Bhim Concert – 21st – Grand Arena Touchdown (The Welcome Party) – 22nd – Luxe Lounge and Garden (AnC Mall) Golden Hour – 23rd – Suncity Apartment Romanus Incomplete – 23rd – National Theatre Samini Xperience Concert – 24th – Grand Arena Promiseland (King Promise) – 24th – Grand Arena The Citi’uation – 24th – Venue to be announced Tribvl Jungle Fever – 24th – Legon Botanical Gardens The Hiplife Party – 25th – +233 Jazz Bar & Grill Rapperholic Concert – 25th – Grand Arena Gold Coast Carnival – 26th – Wakanda Beach Resort (Kokrobite) Little Havana – 26th – Little Acre (Aburi) Wildaland Festival – 26th to 27th – Shai Forest Reserve Afrochella Festival – 28th – El Wak Stadium R2Bees and Friends – 29th – La Palm Royal Beach African Fashion Nightout – 30th – Octagon Amafest Ghana – 30th – Untamed Empire DLT Brunch – 30th – Bloombar

Please note that some dates times and locations of are subject to change.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!