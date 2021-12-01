Gyakie’s ‘Forever’ leads Apple Music top Ghana songs of 2021 & Nigeria’s top Shazamed songs of 2021!

Apple Music has revealed the biggest songs of the year 2021 with its annual Top 100 Ghana charts list with singer Gyakie leading the list.

After a year in which much of the world’s population was trapped in their homes, 2021 was all about having one foot out the door.

This chart compiling the most-streamed songs across the globe on Apple Music between October 16, 2020, and October 15, 2021, is a mirror of that tentativeness and hopefulness—a mix of thrilling new hits that helped shake the world from its stasis alongside favorites we returned to when that jolt felt like too much.

The top 10 biggest songs in Ghana, per Apple Music, are as follows:

Forever Remix – Gyakie feat. Omah Lay Baajo – Kwesi Arthur feat. Joeboy Feeling – Ladipoe Essence – Wizkid feat. Tems Door – Joeboy & Kwesi Arthur Jowo – Davido Cash App – Bella Shmurda Godly – Omah Lay Peru – Fireboy DML Infinity – Olamide feat. Omah Lay

Also, her Forever song has appeared as the most Shazamed song of 2021 in Nigeria beating the likes of Bella Shmurda’s Cash App, Ruger’s Bounce, Olamide’s infinity, among several other hits.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!