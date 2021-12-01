Lists

Gyakie’s ‘Forever’ leads Apple Music top Ghana songs of 2021 & Nigeria’s top Shazamed songs of 2021!

Photo of Worla Quist, Ghana Music Worla Quist, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Gyakie leads Apple Music top Ghana songs of 2021
Photo Credit: Rob Photography & Apple Music

Apple Music has revealed the biggest songs of the year 2021 with its annual Top 100 Ghana charts list with singer Gyakie leading the list.

After a year in which much of the world’s population was trapped in their homes, 2021 was all about having one foot out the door.

This chart compiling the most-streamed songs across the globe on Apple Music between October 16, 2020, and October 15, 2021, is a mirror of that tentativeness and hopefulness—a mix of thrilling new hits that helped shake the world from its stasis alongside favorites we returned to when that jolt felt like too much.

The top 10 biggest songs in Ghana, per Apple Music, are as follows:

  1. Forever Remix – Gyakie feat. Omah Lay
  2. Baajo – Kwesi Arthur feat. Joeboy
  3. Feeling – Ladipoe
  4. Essence – Wizkid feat. Tems
  5. Door – Joeboy & Kwesi Arthur
  6. Jowo – Davido
  7. Cash App – Bella Shmurda
  8. Godly – Omah Lay
  9. Peru – Fireboy DML
  10. Infinity – Olamide feat. Omah Lay

Also, her Forever song has appeared as the most Shazamed song of 2021 in Nigeria beating the likes of Bella Shmurda’s Cash App, Ruger’s Bounce, Olamide’s infinity, among several other hits.

Photo of Worla Quist, Ghana Music

Worla Quist, Ghana Music

