List Of Winners – Ghana Music Awards UK 2021
You voted and the results have been announced. We present to you the full list of winners for the KabFam Ghana Music Awards UK 2021.
Find below the list of KabFam Ghana Music Awards UK 2021 winners and their respective categories they won in:
Lifetime Achievement Award – Ebo Taylor and Osibisa Band
UK-Based Gospel Song of the Year
‘Adansedie’ – Minister Kofi Nyarko *WINNER
UK-Based Afrobeats/Afropop Artist of the Year
Reggie N Bollie * WINNER
Uncovered Artiste of the Year
Mona 4Reall * WINNER
UK-Based Highlife Song of the Year
‘Bisa Nyame’ – Davidson Band * WINNER
UK-Based Worship Song of the Year
‘Cornerstone’ – Ruth Appiagyei * WINNER
Songwriter of the Year
Fameye *WINNER
Best Video of the Year
‘Miracle’ – Wilmina ft. Minister Igwe *WINNER
UK-Based Best Mainstream Act of the Year
Headie One *WINNER
Hiplife/Hip Hop Artist of the Year
Medikal *WINNER
Highlife Song of the Year
‘Posti Me’ – Akwaboah *WINNER
Hiplife Song of the Year
‘No Dulling’ – Keche ft. Kuami Eugene *WINNER
Gospel Artiste of the Year
Diana Hamilton *WINNER
Gospel Song of the Year
‘Adom’ – Diana Hamilton *WINNER
Ghanaian Traditional/ Cultural Act
Wiyaala *WINNER
Best Collaboration of the Year
‘Ekorso’ – Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw TOG and YPee *WINNER
UK-Based Gospel Artist of the Year
Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah *WINNER
Highlife Artiste of the Year
Akwaboah * WINNER
Hip Hop Song of the Year
‘Ekorso’ – Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw TOG and YPee * WINNER
Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year
‘1Don’ – Shatta Wale * WINNER
Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year
‘Forever’ – Gyakie * WINNER
Afrobeats/Afropop Artist of the Year
Mr Drew * WINNER
Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year
Stonebwoy * WINNER
Male Vocalist of the Year
KiDi * WINNER
Female Vocalist of the Year
Cina Soul * WINNER
Best Group of the Year
Keche * WINNER
Best Rapper
Medikal * WINNER
African Artist of the Year
Diamond Platinum * WINNER
Most Popular Song of the Year
‘Say Cheese’ – KiDi * WINNER
Artist of the Year
Diana Hamilton * WINNER
UK-Based Best DJ of the Year
P Montana * WINNER
UK-Based Uncovered Act
Ras Amankwa * WINNER
UK-Based Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year
‘Gentle O’ – Ghetto Boy * WINNER
UK-Based Artist of the Year
Reggie N Bollie * WINNER
UK-Based Best Collaboration of the Year
‘Who Deserves The Crown’ – Nana Amankwah Tiah ft. Great Ampong * WINNER
Producer of the Year
Mix Master Garzy * WINNER
Instrumentalist of the Year
Shadrack Yawson * WINNER
Alternative Song of the Year
‘The Sun God’ – Wiyaala
Most Dominant Fanbase of the Year
Shatta Movement – Shatta Wale * WINNER
