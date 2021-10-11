Lists

List Of Winners – Ghana Music Awards UK 2021

Ghana Music Awards UK 2021
You voted and the results have been announced. We present to you the full list of winners for the KabFam Ghana Music Awards UK 2021.

Find below the list of KabFam Ghana Music Awards UK 2021 winners and their respective categories they won in:

Lifetime Achievement Award – Ebo Taylor and Osibisa Band

UK-Based Gospel Song of the Year
‘Adansedie’ – Minister Kofi Nyarko *WINNER

UK-Based Afrobeats/Afropop Artist of the Year
Reggie N Bollie * WINNER

Uncovered Artiste of the Year
Mona 4Reall * WINNER

UK-Based Highlife Song of the Year
‘Bisa Nyame’ – Davidson Band * WINNER

UK-Based Worship Song of the Year
‘Cornerstone’ – Ruth Appiagyei * WINNER

Songwriter of the Year
Fameye *WINNER

Best Video of the Year
‘Miracle’ – Wilmina ft. Minister Igwe *WINNER

UK-Based Best Mainstream Act of the Year
Headie One *WINNER

Hiplife/Hip Hop Artist of the Year
Medikal *WINNER

Highlife Song of the Year
‘Posti Me’ – Akwaboah *WINNER

Hiplife Song of the Year
‘No Dulling’ – Keche ft. Kuami Eugene *WINNER

Gospel Artiste of the Year
Diana Hamilton *WINNER

Gospel Song of the Year
‘Adom’ – Diana Hamilton *WINNER

Ghanaian Traditional/ Cultural Act
Wiyaala *WINNER

Best Collaboration of the Year

‘Ekorso’ – Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw TOG and YPee *WINNER

UK-Based Gospel Artist of the Year
Yvonne Asamoah-Tawiah *WINNER

Highlife Artiste of the Year
Akwaboah * WINNER

Hip Hop Song of the Year
‘Ekorso’ – Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw TOG and YPee * WINNER

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year
‘1Don’ – Shatta Wale * WINNER

Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year
‘Forever’ – Gyakie * WINNER

Afrobeats/Afropop Artist of the Year
Mr Drew * WINNER

Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year
Stonebwoy * WINNER

Male Vocalist of the Year
KiDi * WINNER

Female Vocalist of the Year
Cina Soul * WINNER

Best Group of the Year
Keche * WINNER

Best Rapper
Medikal * WINNER

African Artist of the Year
Diamond Platinum * WINNER

Most Popular Song of the Year
‘Say Cheese’ – KiDi * WINNER

Artist of the Year
Diana Hamilton * WINNER

UK-Based Best DJ of the Year
P Montana * WINNER

UK-Based Uncovered Act
Ras Amankwa * WINNER

UK-Based Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year
‘Gentle O’ – Ghetto Boy * WINNER

UK-Based Artist of the Year
Reggie N Bollie * WINNER

UK-Based Best Collaboration of the Year
‘Who Deserves The Crown’ – Nana Amankwah Tiah ft. Great Ampong * WINNER

Producer of the Year
Mix Master Garzy * WINNER

Instrumentalist of the Year
Shadrack Yawson * WINNER

Alternative Song of the Year
‘The Sun God’ – Wiyaala

Most Dominant Fanbase of the Year
Shatta Movement – Shatta Wale * WINNER

