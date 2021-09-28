Lists

Amapiano over Afrobeats? Judge for yourselves with these top 10 Amapiano-themed Ghanaian hits!

Is Amapiano really taking over from Afrobeats?

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 32 mins ago
Amapiano over Afrobeats? Judge for yourselves with these top 10 Amapiano-themed Ghanaian hits!
Amapiano over Afrobeats? Judge for yourselves with these top 10 Amapiano-themed Ghanaian hits!

It was Afrobeats a while back but though its still banging across the length and breadth of the globe, a new wave from South Africa has emerged & its dubbed; Amapiano.

Amapiano (Zulu for “the pianos”) is a style of house music that emerged in South Africa in 2012. It is distinguished by high-pitched piano melodies, Kwaito basslines, low tempo 90s South African house rhythms and percussions from another local subgenre of house known as Bacardi.

Since it went viral, West Africans, specifically Ghanaians and Nigerians have ridden on the sound to make it a more personalized genre with infusions of Afrobeat & Highlife.

We present to you the top 10 Amapiano themed bangers at the moment:

  1. D-Black – Enjoyment Minister ft. Stonebwoy & Quamina MP

2. Adina feat Mr JazziQ – Shoulder

3. Nanky – No Devil

4. Stonebwoy, Focalistic – ARIBA

5. P Montana – Fuego (Featuring Camidoh & Twitch 4EVA)

6. Lyrical Joe – Knack

7. Nautyca Ft Michy – OK

8. Larruso feat. DayOnTheTrack – AMAPIANO

9. K.Junior – Mansa

10. Okese 1 – Emuva

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 32 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

No Devil! Nanky shows how it's done the Amapiano way with latest banger!

No Devil! Nanky shows how it’s done the Amapiano way with latest banger!

4 days ago
Hajia4Real captures attention of US rapper Soulja Boy on IG; fans call for a collaboration!

Hajia4Real captures attention of US rapper Soulja Boy on IG; fans call for a collaboration!

4 days ago
Multiple Grammy-winning Gospel living legend, Kirk Franklin features 6 Ghanaian teens!

Multiple Grammy-winning Gospel living legend, Kirk Franklin features 6 Ghanaian teens!

4 days ago
3Media Network CEO, Sadiq Abdulai Abu reacts to Shatta Wale's claims against him

3Media Network CEO, Sadiq Abdulai Abu reacts to Shatta Wale’s claims against him

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker