Amapiano over Afrobeats? Judge for yourselves with these top 10 Amapiano-themed Ghanaian hits!

It was Afrobeats a while back but though its still banging across the length and breadth of the globe, a new wave from South Africa has emerged & its dubbed; Amapiano.

Amapiano (Zulu for “the pianos”) is a style of house music that emerged in South Africa in 2012. It is distinguished by high-pitched piano melodies, Kwaito basslines, low tempo 90s South African house rhythms and percussions from another local subgenre of house known as Bacardi.

Since it went viral, West Africans, specifically Ghanaians and Nigerians have ridden on the sound to make it a more personalized genre with infusions of Afrobeat & Highlife.

We present to you the top 10 Amapiano themed bangers at the moment:

D-Black – Enjoyment Minister ft. Stonebwoy & Quamina MP

2. Adina feat Mr JazziQ – Shoulder

3. Nanky – No Devil

4. Stonebwoy, Focalistic – ARIBA

5. P Montana – Fuego (Featuring Camidoh & Twitch 4EVA)

6. Lyrical Joe – Knack

7. Nautyca Ft Michy – OK

8. Larruso feat. DayOnTheTrack – AMAPIANO

9. K.Junior – Mansa

10. Okese 1 – Emuva

