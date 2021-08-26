List: Top 10 songs produced by KillBeatz

Joseph Kwame Addison, popularly known as KillBeatz, is a Ghanaian music producer and sound engineer from Tema.

He is a member of the music group R2bees and is also the CEO of Legacy Life Entertainment, which has signed the Ghanaian musician King Promise.

KillBeatz started playing instruments for his church before he ventured into secular music. He started as a rapper and later switched to music production.

He got the name KillBeatz from Ghanaian rapper Omar Sterling (Paedae) of R2Bees. He was helped by Ghanaian music producer Kaywa at the early stage of his career.

Killbeatz won Producer of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) in 2013, 2014, and 2018.

He received production credit on a song titled “Bibia Be Ye Ye” by British singer Ed Sheeran featuring UK-based Ghanaian artiste Fuse ODG.

The song was part of Ed Sheeran’s ÷ (“Divide”) album, which won Best Pop Vocal Album at the 60th Grammy Awards in 2018.

Top 10 songs produced by KillBeatz

R2Bees – I Dey Mad King Promise & Wizkid – Tokyo Fuse ODG ft. Wyclef – Antenna Remix King Promise & Ofori Amponsah – Odo Nti Kuami Eugene – Angela R2Bees ft. Wizkid – Slow Down Mr Eazi ft. Mugeez – Business Sarkodie ft. Samini – Lovers Rock R2Bees, Sarkodie, & Yaw Siki – Fair Warning R2Bees – Odo

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!