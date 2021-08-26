Lists

List: Top 10 songs produced by KillBeatz

List: Top 10 songs produced by KillBeatz. Photo Credit: @KillBeatz/Instagram

Joseph Kwame Addison, popularly known as KillBeatz, is a Ghanaian music producer and sound engineer from Tema.

He is a member of the music group R2bees and is also the CEO of Legacy Life Entertainment, which has signed the Ghanaian musician King Promise.

KillBeatz started playing instruments for his church before he ventured into secular music. He started as a rapper and later switched to music production.

He got the name KillBeatz from Ghanaian rapper Omar Sterling (Paedae) of R2Bees. He was helped by Ghanaian music producer Kaywa at the early stage of his career.

Killbeatz won Producer of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) in 2013, 2014, and 2018.

He received production credit on a song titled “Bibia Be Ye Ye” by British singer Ed Sheeran featuring UK-based Ghanaian artiste Fuse ODG.

The song was part of Ed Sheeran’s ÷ (“Divide”) album, which won Best Pop Vocal Album at the 60th Grammy Awards in 2018.

Top 10 songs produced by KillBeatz

  1. R2Bees – I Dey Mad
  2. King Promise & Wizkid – Tokyo
  3. Fuse ODG ft. Wyclef – Antenna Remix
  4. King Promise & Ofori Amponsah – Odo Nti
  5. Kuami Eugene – Angela
  6. R2Bees ft. Wizkid – Slow Down
  7. Mr Eazi ft. Mugeez – Business
  8. Sarkodie ft. Samini – Lovers Rock
  9. R2Bees, Sarkodie, & Yaw Siki – Fair Warning
  10. R2Bees – Odo

