Checkout the top 5 songs people are loving on Joe Mettle’s ‘The Experience’ album!

Since it’s release a few days ago, music lovers have had an increasing demand for 4 songs off Joe Mettle’s highly anticipated album; The Experience.

These include Ye Obua Mi / Help Me’ which racked up a whopping 100,000 YouTube views within its first week following release & Yesu Mo, recognized as the feature song showcased in Joe’s much-anticipated wedding video which dropped last year.

Furthermore, Track 3 – Your Presence which features fellow Ghanaian and vocal powerhouse Ps. Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye Junior has proven to be a breathe of fresh air in the business of stirring hearts unto intimate moments with God.

Also, his collaboration with the newly awarded VGMA Male Vocalist of the Year, MOG Music on Track 9 – They That Wait, is a jam that is worth the hype it got on the day snippets of it’s visuals were released ahead of the album.

It portrays the now trending chant style that emanated from Nigeria and now is a reviving new sound that worshippers all over the world have inculcated into their times of Koinonia with the Spirit of God.

lastly, Nkwagye Kuruwa couldn’t be left out as the masses have been intrigued by the rendition given to the public domain worship song by the vocally dexterous backing vocalists.

We are tempted to include a collaboration from Nigeria on track 10 – Hallelujah which features the Eagle worshipper and Revivalist, Dunsin Oyekan. Infact, all songs on the album are fire!

The Experience album comes in time to commemorate ten years since Mettle’s first album was birthed. The 13 track masterpiece consists of songs composed in the English, Twi, and Ga dialects, and features melodic contributions from artists spanning the globe.

It does well to showcase the unique and skillful abilities of his committed backing vocalists, The Love Gift as well as celebrated Gospel artists from around the world.

It also features Glass Awards Founder and American Gospel Artist Michael Stuckey (Tracks 6 & 7 Peace) & Star FM Radio Pastor and Worship Leader, Eric Jeshrun (Track 8 How Excellent).

The Experience album, which takes listeners on a musical journey of provision, proclamation, positioning, and praise, comes following a truly significant season of increased help, preservation, and grace; for Joe, his Love Gift Band, and every soul that will receive this timely masterpiece particularly following the globally unprecedented events of the year 2020

Each song promises to deliver a reflective, prophetic and encouraging experience upon listening, all while placing the message of Christ directly inside the hearts and homes of any and every listener.

Joe Mettle’s fresh and season-specific sound is released with the accompaniment of a rich video series that reiterates the very power of worshipping God simplistically, from within your home.

The album is available for download and streaming on all digital platforms and media outlets. STREAM ALBUM HERE

