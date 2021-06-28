Lists
10 reasons why Yaw Tog has both haters and observers worried!
Y'asore na Y'agye ampa! Hate him or Love him, he's just getting started!
Yaw Tog’s “Shadouts to my hater’s” acceptance speech after baggng the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Best HipHop Song of the Year generated much buzz online.
However, we think he might have a cause to accrue haters at such a young age due to his tall list of achievements within such a short time of surfacing on the Ghanaian & global music scene.
Listed below are 10 solid reasons why haters and observers alike should be worried at the success of the young ‘Sore’ hitmaker purported to be the face of the now viral Kumerican Drill Scene:
- Hip Hop Song of The Year – Sore ft. O’Kenneth, City Boy, Reggie & Jay Bahd – 3Music Awards ’21
- Discovery of the Year – 4Syte Music Video Awards
- Best Hip Hop Song of The Year At #VGMA22 – (Sore)
- Apple Music’s Latest Africa Rising
- ‘BET Amplified International’ Artist
- Featured on Audiomack BBC 1 Xtra, Nydjlive, Teenvogue, Fader, Complex, Revolt, DJ Mag and more.
- 7 track EP #MyTime done over 7.69M on Audiomack alone.
- One of the biggest international features with Stormzy whose visuals was the first in Ghana to have garnered over a million views on YouTube in 3 days.
- The youngest to have bagged awards at every major awards scheme in Ghana within a particular year in review
