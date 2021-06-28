10 reasons why Yaw Tog has both haters and observers worried!

Yaw Tog’s “Shadouts to my hater’s” acceptance speech after baggng the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Best HipHop Song of the Year generated much buzz online.

However, we think he might have a cause to accrue haters at such a young age due to his tall list of achievements within such a short time of surfacing on the Ghanaian & global music scene.

Listed below are 10 solid reasons why haters and observers alike should be worried at the success of the young ‘Sore’ hitmaker purported to be the face of the now viral Kumerican Drill Scene:

Hip Hop Song of The Year – Sore ft. O’Kenneth, City Boy, Reggie & Jay Bahd – 3Music Awards ’21

HIP HOP SONG OF THE YEAR

SHOUTS TO MY BROSKIS WE REALLY DEY MAKE HISTORY. #ASAKAA pic.twitter.com/Fvz0WUmvFC — YOUNGBULL (@YAWTOG_) March 28, 2021

Discovery of the Year – 4Syte Music Video Awards

Best Hip Hop Song of The Year At #VGMA22 – (Sore)

Yaw Tog has the world at his feet. Congratulations for winning the Best Hip-hop song of the year @YAWTOG_ 🎉👏#VGMA22#VGMAonTV3 pic.twitter.com/ktcLwMieXV — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) June 26, 2021

Apple Music’s Latest Africa Rising

Salute to global star @YAWTOG_ for being Ghana’s second artist to be featured as @AppleMusic’s “Africa Rising Artist Of The Month” for the Month of May 🏆🇬🇭 https://t.co/ZEQ7xxDtit pic.twitter.com/prE8b6oi73 — EMPIRE (@EMPIRE) May 7, 2021

‘BET Amplified International’ Artist

Featured on Audiomack BBC 1 Xtra, Nydjlive, Teenvogue, Fader, Complex, Revolt, DJ Mag and more.

In case y’all missed it, Ghanaian drill star @YAWTOG_ chopped it up with @neweryork & @AppleMusic about his incredible debut EP #Time, passion for drill music & more 💎



Hit the link below to peep 📺https://t.co/ne8aOJFy0j pic.twitter.com/GTyE5zihED — EMPIRE (@EMPIRE) May 11, 2021

7 track EP #MyTime done over 7.69M on Audiomack alone.

One of the biggest international features with Stormzy whose visuals was the first in Ghana to have garnered over a million views on YouTube in 3 days.

Yaw Tog's Sore (Remix) ft. Stormzy & Kwesi Arthur is the fastest Ghanaian music video to hit 1 million views on YouTube. It achieved this feat in 3 days. pic.twitter.com/uWJVCv2XqR — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) March 30, 2021

The youngest to have bagged awards at every major awards scheme in Ghana within a particular year in review

The youngest to have performed on every major awards platform in Ghana within a particular year in review

A recap of this Yaw Tog 3 music awards performance 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Dd3wXwqquN — Don🇬🇭 (@Opresii) May 25, 2021

Kwan no ware but still y3 b3 twa.

Big shouts to my broski @kofijamar and @officialypeegh we made history. pic.twitter.com/o0yzd1K3t0 — YOUNGBULL (@YAWTOG_) June 27, 2021

