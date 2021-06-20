Hit singles of top 5 male acts hit with the loss of their fathers recently!

It’s Father’s Day and we at Ghanamusic.com chose to celebrate our cherished male artistes who have lost their father’s recently.

Throughout the 2020 COVID-19 season into 2021, the systems has been harsh on artistes and it was double the pain for those who lost a parent in the year.



Despite receiving consolatory messages from their colleagues and the general public, the death of a father does not come easy as it can take a toll on one’s career.



The good book says: “Rejoice with those who rejoice; mourn with those who mourn.”



Let’s take a look at some hit singles of Ghanaian artistes who were hit with the death of their fathers recently;

Obuor





The musician’s father passed on at the Ridge Hospital in Accra on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Despite earlier reporters that his father, Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour died as a result of COVID-19 complications, the family denied the claim citing malaria as his cause of death.

Dee Money





Ghana rapper, Desmond Kwame Amoah, who is known in Showbiz as Dee Money in October this year announced the demise of his father, Efo Mawumo.



The artiste in a post on his Instagram account described how his death had taken a toll on his life.

In his tribute to his father, he wrote: “ My dad where I got my slick talk? my dad! Taught me everything I know today to be brave, how to risk it to get what I want.”

Quamina MP

The entertainment fraternity was once again hit by the demise of the father of rapper Quamina MP, who passed on in a road accident on November 26, 2020.



Quamina MP managed to escape from the accident unhurt, however, his father couldn’t make it as he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Videos from the scene that day, showed the artiste in great pain as some passers-by managed to rescue persons on board their vehicle.

Kelvyn Boy







Dancehall artiste, Kelvyn Boy, on December 13 this year announced the death of his father, Solomon Owusu Yeboah.



The artiste posted an image of him and his late father with the caption, “Woke Up to the painful news of the loss of my dad. Oh what a year Rest Well Mr Solomon Owusu Yeboah…till we meet again. God always knows best.”

Keche

The most recent and shocking one of them all is the passing away of the dads of all 2 acts that make up the Ace music group, Keche.

Keche Andrew lost his father on Friday, May 21, 2021, and Keche Joshua’s father died on the Monday of May 24, 2021, the manager of the artiste, Ashes also confirmed on Hitz FM during an interview.

