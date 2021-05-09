10 songs by your favorite acts to celebrate Mother’s Day

The annual Mother’s Day celebrations are here again to appreciate and eulogize these amazing superhumans that have molded us all up to live responsible lives.

We present to you a list of all-time Ghanaian songs themed on celebrating the selfless hardworking and sacrificial mothers that we all owe our existence to:

Celebrating Mama || Celestine Donkor & De McDonkors

Obaatan by Koo Ntakra

Mma by Maccasio ft Ahmed Adams

Mama by Cwesi Oteng

Maame by Obrafour

Maame by Bacteria

Mama by Sugar Ranking.

Brebre Anowa by Kojo Antwi

Mama by Stonebwoy

God Bless You Mama by Akwaboah

Mama by Mista Myles

