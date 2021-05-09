Lists
10 songs by your favorite acts to celebrate Mother’s Day
A happy Mother's Day from all of us at Ghaanamusic.com to all Mothers!
The annual Mother’s Day celebrations are here again to appreciate and eulogize these amazing superhumans that have molded us all up to live responsible lives.
We present to you a list of all-time Ghanaian songs themed on celebrating the selfless hardworking and sacrificial mothers that we all owe our existence to:
Celebrating Mama || Celestine Donkor & De McDonkors
Obaatan by Koo Ntakra
Mma by Maccasio ft Ahmed Adams
Mama by Cwesi Oteng
Maame by Obrafour
Maame by Bacteria
Mama by Sugar Ranking.
Brebre Anowa by Kojo Antwi
Mama by Stonebwoy
God Bless You Mama by Akwaboah
Mama by Mista Myles
