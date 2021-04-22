Lists: Top 8 incoming albums by your favorite acts this year!

It seems to be a new release season as artistes prep up to dazzle fans with projects they’ve been working on and Ghanamusic.com has digged out top 8 artistes poised to release albums this year!

After a long hiatus of freshening up, refuelling and seeping in new vibes, your favorite artiste is ready to overwhelm you with lyrics and melodies aimed for your ears, souls and hearts. These include:

Sarkodie – No Pressure (to be released on the 9th July 2021

Dblack – Loyalty Volume 1 (out on 14th May )

KiDi – The Golden Boy {Out this June}

Shatta Wale – Gift of God (Out this year)

I KNOW MY KING 🤴#GOGALBUM 🔥🔥🔥 #GOGALBUM 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/BMflo1Y4BU — Think Twice✌️ (@GiftOfGod_Album) April 19, 2021

Kwesi Arthur – Son of Jacob (Out this year)

Son of Jacob album coming soon @KWESIARTHUR_ pic.twitter.com/BHFxI1VW7S — Agenda Mu Hene (@3ny3_Meniaa) April 17, 2021

Joe Mettle – New Album (Out this year)

Wendy Shay – Shayning Star (Out this year)

King Promise – Believe (Out this year)

