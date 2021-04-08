Lists

VGMA 2021: 10 artistes who failed to gain nominations

The best is yet to come for these ones so we wish them good luck next year!

It’s the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards once again and since the announcement of nominees, there have been mixed reactions.

Everyone seems to have his or her own views on who should have been nominated in what category at the 2021 VGMA, but what we would like to focus on today is a list of your favorite acts that were once again snubbed from the nominations for one reason or the other.

There are those who didn’t file for nomination, others who were active and hopeful for a nomination in the past year and some who were simply ignored although they did their best to be recognized.

These include:

  1. Yaw Sarpong

2. Guru

3. Patapaa

4. Mona 4Reall

5. Patience Nyarko

6. Brother Sammy

7. Okese 1

8. Bisa KDei

9. J. Derobie

10. Emelia Brobbey

