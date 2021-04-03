Lists

LIVE: List of nominees for VGMA 2021

Check to see whether your favorite artiste got nominated!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
In Full: Nominees for 2021 VGMA
In Full: Nominees for 2021 VGMA Photo Credit: Charterhouse

We bring to you an hourly update of the ongoing unveiling of nominees for the 22nd edition of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (2021 VGMA).

The awards scheme is designed to recognize, celebrate the hard work and dedication of various stakeholders and players in the music industry.

It’s been duly tagged as music’s biggest night in Ghana and this years’ edition marks over two decades of honouring deserving creatives in the music industry in Ghana and Africa at large.

Gospel Song of the Year

Blessed – Akesse Brempong ft. Joe Mettle
Favour Everywhere – Celestine ft. Evelyn Wanjiru
Adom – Diana Hamilton
Jesus Over Do – Empress Gifty
Yesu Mo – Joe Mettle
Jesus – MOGmusic
Jejeli – KobbySalm ft. Okey Sokay
Who Say God No Dey – Kofi Karikari

Highlife Song of the Year

Posti Me – Akwaboah
Playboy – Dada Hafco ft. Akwaboah
Enjoyment – KiDi
Behind The Scenes – Kofi Kinaata
Open Gate – Kuami Eugene
Asabone – Lord Paper ft. Bosom P-Yung
Later – Mr Drew ft. Kelvyn Boy
Party – Sista Afia ft. Fameye

Hiplife Song of the Year

Thank God – DopeNation ft. Kofi Kinaata
Enough Is Enough – Eno Barony ft. Wendy Shay
Long Life – Fameye ft. Kwesi Arthur
No Dulling – Keche ft. Kuami Eugene
Dw3 Remix – Krymi xr Drew ft. All Stars
Pilolo – Strongman ft. Kelvyn Boy
Happy Day – Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene
Ghetto Boy – Tulenkey ft. Kelvyn Boy & Medikal

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

Ataa Adwoa – Bosom PYung
Otan Hunu – Dead Peepol ft Rich Kent. Akobam – Joey B ft Medikal & Kofi Mole
Ekorso – Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw Tog & Ypee
Money – Kweku Flick Live from 233 – Kwesi Arthur
La Hustle Remix – Medikal ft Joey B & Criss Waddle
Sore – Yaw Tog ft O’kenneth, City Boy, Reggie, Jay Bahd
Force Dem To Play Nonsense – Eno Barony ft. Sister Derby & Strongman

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year

Why – Adina Sheriff – MzVee Forever – Samini Lonely – Jah Lead. Killy Killy Rmx – Larruso ft Stonebwoy & Kwesi Arthur Make Up – Kaphun ft Stonebwoy Gye Diee – Ras Kuuku ft MOGmusic Mi Dey Up Rmx – Kofi Jamar ft Stonebwoy

Afrobeats/AFROPOP Song of the Year

Take Care of You – Adina ft Stonebwoy Inna Song – Darkovibes ft King Promise Forever – Gyakie Momo – KelvynBoy ft Mugeez & Darkovibes. Say Cheese – KiDi Sisa – King Promise Turn On the Lights – Kwesi Arthur Let Me Know – Mr Drew Maria – Camidoh Emergency – Wendy Shay

VGMA Unsung Act

Nanky Oseikrom Sikani Malcolm Nuna Kwame Yogot Kobby Tuesday Naana Blu Adelaide The Seer Queendalyn Yurglee

Gospel Artiste of the Year

Highlife Artiste of the Year

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year

Best Video of the Year

Why – Adina Fancy – Amaarae Adom – Diana Hamilton. Cold – Joey B Open Gate – Kuami Eugene On the Street – Kweku Smoke Let Me Know – Mr Drew Baddest Boss – MzVee Kpa – Okyeame Kwame Thomas Pompoyeyaw rmx – Pappy Kojo

Instrumentalist of the Year

Songwriter of the Year

Record of the Year

Be Your Own Beautiful – Adomaa Daddy’s Little Girl – Adina Fancy – Amaarae. Die 4 U – Cina Soul. Too Much – Epixode Diplomatic Teef – Trigmatic. Commot – Worlasi Mmusuo – YaaYaa

Producer of the Year

Hiplife/Hip-Hop Artiste of the Year

Male Vocalist of the Year

Female Vocalist of the Year

Best Group of the Year

Best Collaboration of the Year

Best Rapper of the Year

African Artiste of the Year

International Collaboration of the Year

Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year

Album of the Year

Best New Artiste of the Year

Artiste of the Year

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Abiana redefines live performance at 2021 Entertainment Achievement Awards

Abiana redefines live performance at 2021 Entertainment Achievement Awards

4 days ago
Wendy Shay announces the Shayning Star Album

Wendy Shay announces the Shayning Star Album

4 days ago
Nana Ama McBrown, A Plus, Dada Hafco, Arnold, endorse MiPROMO Media

A Plus, Dada Hafco, Arnold, endorse MiPROMO Media

5 days ago
Who Send Them! Kobby Kyei proves critics wrong in new single starring Camidoh & Ko-Jo Cue

Who Send Them! Kobby Kyei proves critics wrong in new single starring Camidoh & Ko-Jo Cue

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker