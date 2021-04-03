LIVE: List of nominees for VGMA 2021
Check to see whether your favorite artiste got nominated!
We bring to you an hourly update of the ongoing unveiling of nominees for the 22nd edition of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (2021 VGMA).
The awards scheme is designed to recognize, celebrate the hard work and dedication of various stakeholders and players in the music industry.
It’s been duly tagged as music’s biggest night in Ghana and this years’ edition marks over two decades of honouring deserving creatives in the music industry in Ghana and Africa at large.
Gospel Song of the Year
Blessed – Akesse Brempong ft. Joe Mettle
Favour Everywhere – Celestine ft. Evelyn Wanjiru
Adom – Diana Hamilton
Jesus Over Do – Empress Gifty
Yesu Mo – Joe Mettle
Jesus – MOGmusic
Jejeli – KobbySalm ft. Okey Sokay
Who Say God No Dey – Kofi Karikari
Highlife Song of the Year
Posti Me – Akwaboah
Playboy – Dada Hafco ft. Akwaboah
Enjoyment – KiDi
Behind The Scenes – Kofi Kinaata
Open Gate – Kuami Eugene
Asabone – Lord Paper ft. Bosom P-Yung
Later – Mr Drew ft. Kelvyn Boy
Party – Sista Afia ft. Fameye
Hiplife Song of the Year
Thank God – DopeNation ft. Kofi Kinaata
Enough Is Enough – Eno Barony ft. Wendy Shay
Long Life – Fameye ft. Kwesi Arthur
No Dulling – Keche ft. Kuami Eugene
Dw3 Remix – Krymi xr Drew ft. All Stars
Pilolo – Strongman ft. Kelvyn Boy
Happy Day – Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene
Ghetto Boy – Tulenkey ft. Kelvyn Boy & Medikal
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
Ataa Adwoa – Bosom PYung
Otan Hunu – Dead Peepol ft Rich Kent. Akobam – Joey B ft Medikal & Kofi Mole
Ekorso – Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw Tog & Ypee
Money – Kweku Flick Live from 233 – Kwesi Arthur
La Hustle Remix – Medikal ft Joey B & Criss Waddle
Sore – Yaw Tog ft O’kenneth, City Boy, Reggie, Jay Bahd
Force Dem To Play Nonsense – Eno Barony ft. Sister Derby & Strongman
Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year
Why – Adina Sheriff – MzVee Forever – Samini Lonely – Jah Lead. Killy Killy Rmx – Larruso ft Stonebwoy & Kwesi Arthur Make Up – Kaphun ft Stonebwoy Gye Diee – Ras Kuuku ft MOGmusic Mi Dey Up Rmx – Kofi Jamar ft Stonebwoy
Afrobeats/AFROPOP Song of the Year
Take Care of You – Adina ft Stonebwoy Inna Song – Darkovibes ft King Promise Forever – Gyakie Momo – KelvynBoy ft Mugeez & Darkovibes. Say Cheese – KiDi Sisa – King Promise Turn On the Lights – Kwesi Arthur Let Me Know – Mr Drew Maria – Camidoh Emergency – Wendy Shay
VGMA Unsung Act
Nanky Oseikrom Sikani Malcolm Nuna Kwame Yogot Kobby Tuesday Naana Blu Adelaide The Seer Queendalyn Yurglee
Gospel Artiste of the Year
Highlife Artiste of the Year
Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year
Best Video of the Year
Why – Adina Fancy – Amaarae Adom – Diana Hamilton. Cold – Joey B Open Gate – Kuami Eugene On the Street – Kweku Smoke Let Me Know – Mr Drew Baddest Boss – MzVee Kpa – Okyeame Kwame Thomas Pompoyeyaw rmx – Pappy Kojo
Instrumentalist of the Year
Songwriter of the Year
Record of the Year
Be Your Own Beautiful – Adomaa Daddy’s Little Girl – Adina Fancy – Amaarae. Die 4 U – Cina Soul. Too Much – Epixode Diplomatic Teef – Trigmatic. Commot – Worlasi Mmusuo – YaaYaa
Producer of the Year
Hiplife/Hip-Hop Artiste of the Year
Male Vocalist of the Year
Female Vocalist of the Year
Best Group of the Year
Best Collaboration of the Year
Best Rapper of the Year
African Artiste of the Year
International Collaboration of the Year
Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year
Album of the Year
Best New Artiste of the Year
Artiste of the Year
THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!