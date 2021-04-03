LIVE: List of nominees for VGMA 2021

We bring to you an hourly update of the ongoing unveiling of nominees for the 22nd edition of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (2021 VGMA).

The awards scheme is designed to recognize, celebrate the hard work and dedication of various stakeholders and players in the music industry.

It’s been duly tagged as music’s biggest night in Ghana and this years’ edition marks over two decades of honouring deserving creatives in the music industry in Ghana and Africa at large.

Gospel Song of the Year

Blessed – Akesse Brempong ft. Joe Mettle

Favour Everywhere – Celestine ft. Evelyn Wanjiru

Adom – Diana Hamilton

Jesus Over Do – Empress Gifty

Yesu Mo – Joe Mettle

Jesus – MOGmusic

Jejeli – KobbySalm ft. Okey Sokay

Who Say God No Dey – Kofi Karikari

Highlife Song of the Year

Posti Me – Akwaboah

Playboy – Dada Hafco ft. Akwaboah

Enjoyment – KiDi

Behind The Scenes – Kofi Kinaata

Open Gate – Kuami Eugene

Asabone – Lord Paper ft. Bosom P-Yung

Later – Mr Drew ft. Kelvyn Boy

Party – Sista Afia ft. Fameye

Hiplife Song of the Year

Thank God – DopeNation ft. Kofi Kinaata

Enough Is Enough – Eno Barony ft. Wendy Shay

Long Life – Fameye ft. Kwesi Arthur

No Dulling – Keche ft. Kuami Eugene

Dw3 Remix – Krymi xr Drew ft. All Stars

Pilolo – Strongman ft. Kelvyn Boy

Happy Day – Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene

Ghetto Boy – Tulenkey ft. Kelvyn Boy & Medikal

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

Ataa Adwoa – Bosom PYung

Otan Hunu – Dead Peepol ft Rich Kent. Akobam – Joey B ft Medikal & Kofi Mole

Ekorso – Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw Tog & Ypee

Money – Kweku Flick Live from 233 – Kwesi Arthur

La Hustle Remix – Medikal ft Joey B & Criss Waddle

Sore – Yaw Tog ft O’kenneth, City Boy, Reggie, Jay Bahd

Force Dem To Play Nonsense – Eno Barony ft. Sister Derby & Strongman

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year

Why – Adina Sheriff – MzVee Forever – Samini Lonely – Jah Lead. Killy Killy Rmx – Larruso ft Stonebwoy & Kwesi Arthur Make Up – Kaphun ft Stonebwoy Gye Diee – Ras Kuuku ft MOGmusic Mi Dey Up Rmx – Kofi Jamar ft Stonebwoy

Afrobeats/AFROPOP Song of the Year

Take Care of You – Adina ft Stonebwoy Inna Song – Darkovibes ft King Promise Forever – Gyakie Momo – KelvynBoy ft Mugeez & Darkovibes. Say Cheese – KiDi Sisa – King Promise Turn On the Lights – Kwesi Arthur Let Me Know – Mr Drew Maria – Camidoh Emergency – Wendy Shay

VGMA Unsung Act

Nanky Oseikrom Sikani Malcolm Nuna Kwame Yogot Kobby Tuesday Naana Blu Adelaide The Seer Queendalyn Yurglee

Gospel Artiste of the Year

Highlife Artiste of the Year

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year

Best Video of the Year

Why – Adina Fancy – Amaarae Adom – Diana Hamilton. Cold – Joey B Open Gate – Kuami Eugene On the Street – Kweku Smoke Let Me Know – Mr Drew Baddest Boss – MzVee Kpa – Okyeame Kwame Thomas Pompoyeyaw rmx – Pappy Kojo

Instrumentalist of the Year

Songwriter of the Year

Record of the Year

Be Your Own Beautiful – Adomaa Daddy’s Little Girl – Adina Fancy – Amaarae. Die 4 U – Cina Soul. Too Much – Epixode Diplomatic Teef – Trigmatic. Commot – Worlasi Mmusuo – YaaYaa

Producer of the Year

Hiplife/Hip-Hop Artiste of the Year

Male Vocalist of the Year

Female Vocalist of the Year

Best Group of the Year

Best Collaboration of the Year

Best Rapper of the Year

African Artiste of the Year

International Collaboration of the Year

Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year

Album of the Year

Best New Artiste of the Year

Artiste of the Year

