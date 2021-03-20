Empress Gifty leads top 10 list of Gospel acts with highest following on Instagram!

From her marriage to her artistry to her natural beauty to her controversial and outspoken personality, Empress Gifty is the Gospel act with the highest following on Instagram!

Social Media has in one way or the other become a place to share ideas, make friends and market works of various people. Its potency cannot be kept in the background as it has its good and bad parts.

In this day and age, artistes without social media relevance tend to lose a bit of their revenue because it serves as a community to publicize online store links to new releases and ticketing options to their flagship events.

Ghanaian gospel artistes have not been left behind as they’ve joined the bandwagon of Instagram’s famous verified accounts with huge followers.

Below are the ratings of Gospel Artistes on Instagram;

Empress Gifty – 801k followers Sonnie Badu – 789k followers Joe Mettle – 681k followers Diana Antwi Hamilton – 664k followers Ceccy Twum – 444k followers Joyce Blessing – 318k followers Celestine Donkor – 215k followers Obaapa Christy – 97.7k followers Elijah The Worshipper – 91.9k followers Cwasi Oteng – 91.7k followers

