Live Update: List of nominees for 3 Music Awards 2021!

3 Media Network, organizers of the prestigious annual 3 Music Awards, have announced the nominees for the 2021 edition of the awards scheme.

Dubbed the 4th, this year’s 3 Music Awards nominees list was announnced virtually to comply with the prevelant COVID-19 protocols.

The 3 Music Awards 2021 will be broadcasted on Saturday, 27th March, 2021 at 8pm.

3 Music Awards 2021 nominees

NEXT RATED (Regional) ACTS

Volta Region

Seyram Planet Machete Lega KD Bakes

Brong Ahafo Region

Kwesi Korang

Cafi Doma

Naja

Amerro Twist

Central Region

Roy X Taylor

Minab

Saa Boy No

Kwame Yogot

Greater Accra Region

Malcolm Nuna

Kofi Karikari

Nanky

Offei

Upper East Region

Carlblingx

Gingsen

NambaWan

RockCity

Upper West Region

Di YoungStar

Reezy Bwoy

Rekordz

Stunner

Eastern Region

Stone Gee

Phada Gaza

Tee Rhyme

O’Baya

VIRAL SONG OF THE YEAR

AFROBEATS SONG OF THE YEAR

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

GOSPEL ACT OF THE YEAR

DIGITAL ACT OF THE YEAR

FAN ARMY OF THE YEAR

BREAKTHROUGH ACT OF THE YEAR

GROUP OF THE YEAR

DJ OF THE YEAR

WOMAN OF THE YEAR

EMERGING WOMAN OF THE YEAR

ARTISTE (MVP) OF THE YEAR

BEST GHANAIAN INTERNATIONAL ACT

HIP HOP SONG OF THE YEAR

SONG OF THE YEAR

AFRICAN ACT OF THE YEAR

HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

AFROBEATS SONG OF THE YEAR

HIGHLIFE ACT OF THE YEAR

HIP-HOP/HIPLIFE ACT OF THE YEAR

RAPPER OF THE YEAR

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR

REGGAE/DANCEHALL ACT OF THE YEAR

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

EP OF THE YEAR

BEST ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE YEAR

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

