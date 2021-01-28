Top 10 hits of Noble Nketsiah as he clocks new age today!

He might be on a hiatus now but good music is timeless! Join in as we screen top 10 uplifting songs of the legendary Noble Nketsiah.

Noble Nketia was born at Winneba in the Central Region. He is the fifth of eight children to his father, but the firstborn of three to his mother. The only child of the relationship between his Mom and Dad.

He, however, schooled and lived most of his life in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital. He started singing at church even before his 10th birthday.

He started his education at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Nursery, then to Christian Preparatory School, and to Calvary Preparatory and Junior Secondary School and finally completed his basic education at the Holy Spirit M. A. Junior Secondary School.

He later enrolled into the Anglican Secondary School where he obtained his Senior Secondary School Certificate.

It was his first album, “Yesu Do”, which was released in October 2001 which brought Noble Nketia to the limelight as a gospel musician. The songs were so catchy that some companies used them for their jingles.

He became famous within a period of three weeks! Revealing how his professional music career started, he gave credit and respect to popular Ghanaian beat maker, sound engineer, singer and now minister of the gospel, Marx Morris Twumasi widely known as Morris Baby Face.

In a recent interview, Noble Nketsiah opened up on certain struggles he had to endure at the height of his fame. After he became well known in the industry, an “unknown competitor” took his CDs to a shrine in Navrongo to destroy him and his career but because of the supremacy of the God, he survived unscathed.

Below are top 10 classic hit singles of this national treasure:

Se Me tease

2. Barima Yesu

3. Meto

4. Medan Wo

5. Masei Memre

6. Mmere Pa Beba

7. Mpaebo

8. Yesu Wo Do

9. Mmofra Yi

10. Mensuro

