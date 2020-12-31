Lists

As 2020 draws to an end, I bring to you music from new artists that may or may not have been hits in the country but exuded unique qualities that cannot be overlooked.

Over the last 11 months, the Ghanaian music scene has been the beneficiary of great songwriting, awesome productions, and entirely new genres of music that have left every music consumer with something that they can enjoy.

Mainstream and existing artists always get recognised for their contribution to this innovation with a regular feature in end-of-year music rankings & polls.

This lack of in-depth search and loose parameters leaves out several songs by new artists who also contributed largely to the diverse tunes we have now.

And this is what the Top 2020 Ghana songs by Nu Comers list seeks to do.

Below is our list of awesome new songs recorded and released by new artists in the year 2020 under review.

  1. Bosom P-Yung – Attaa Adwoa
  2. Kweku Flick – Money
  3. Black Sherif – Money
  4. Marince Omario – Oxford Street
  5. Kofi Jamar – Ekorso
  6. Dead Peepol x RichKent – Otan Hunu
  7. Yaw Tog – Sore
  8. Kawabanga – Akatafoɔ
  9. ShugaLord – Fantasy
  10. Evergreen – Yaaba

