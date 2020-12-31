Lists

Top 20 Most Influential Artistes of 2020!

This list is based not just on their hits but their efforts during the lockdown period!

It’s the last day of the year and it’s only right that Ghanamusic.com presents you with a summary of all the influential artistes and their songs that entertained us through the interesting year of 2020.

Through the lockdowns and social distancing directives and all the bittersweet days that summed up 2020, our hardworking talents were right there to cushion us through the storm.

Here are top 20 influential artistes of the year that did the magic and shifted our gaze from the horrors of COVID19 to the optimistic view of being alive and surviving through it all:

  1. Say Cheese by Kidi

2. Fa hooki Me by Sarkodie ft Tulenkey

3. Nominate by Stonebwoy ft, Keri Hilson

4. Ahodwo Las Vegas by Shatta Wale

5. La Hustle by Medikal

6. Eno barony – Force Dem to Play nonsense ft Sister Deborah x Strongman

7. No Dulling by

8. Kweku Flick – Money

9. BOSOM P-YUNG – Attaa Adwoa

10. Asaaka Boys (Yaw Tog, O`kenneth, City Boy, Reggie, Jay bahd) – SORE

11. Kuami Eugene – Open Gate

12. Amerado – Yeete Nsem | The Birth & Journey So Far

13. Diana Hamilton ”ADOM (Grace)”

14. Celestine Donkor| Favor Everywhere ft Evelyn Wanjiru

15. Local Praise – MOGmusic

16. Joe Mettle-Yesu mo

17. The Akwaboahs – Awerekyekyere remix 

18. Akesse Brempong feat. Joe Mettle – Blessed

19. Wendy Shay – H. I. T (Haters In Tears) ft. Shatta Wale

20. Kelvynboy – MOMO feat. DarkoVibes & Mugeez

