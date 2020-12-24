Lists
Top songs on YouTube Ghana for 2020
As 2020 draws to a close let’s take a look at the songs that got all the attention on YouTube Ghana in this list which was put together by YouTube.
Due to the ease of accessibility and its relatively user-friendly design, YouTube was one of the major streaming platforms for Ghana music by Ghanaians in 2020.
- Open Gate – Kuami Eugene
- Dw3 – Mr Drew & Krymi
- Enjoyment – KiDi
- Say Cheese- KiDi
- Jerusalema – Master KG
- No Dulling – Keche
- Putuu – Stonebwoy
- Duduke – Simi
- Happy Day – Sarkodie
- Don’t Call Me Back – JoeBoy
- Oofeetsor – Sarkodie
- Turn Up – Kuami Eugene
- Nominate – Stonebwoy
- Chinedum – Mercy Chinwo
- Already – Beyonce, Shatta Wale
- W’asem – Diana Hamilton
- Nobody – DJ Neptune
- Adom – Diana Hamilton
- Reason With Me – RudeBoy
- Mo Ne Yo – Diana Hamilton
NB: Music titles in Bold are songs by Ghanaian artists while regular titles are songs by foreign artists.
