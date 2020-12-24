Top songs on YouTube Ghana for 2020

As 2020 draws to a close let’s take a look at the songs that got all the attention on YouTube Ghana in this list which was put together by YouTube.

Due to the ease of accessibility and its relatively user-friendly design, YouTube was one of the major streaming platforms for Ghana music by Ghanaians in 2020.

Top songs on YouTube Ghana

Open Gate – Kuami Eugene Dw3 – Mr Drew & Krymi Enjoyment – KiDi Say Cheese- KiDi Jerusalema – Master KG No Dulling – Keche Putuu – Stonebwoy Duduke – Simi Happy Day – Sarkodie Don’t Call Me Back – JoeBoy Oofeetsor – Sarkodie Turn Up – Kuami Eugene Nominate – Stonebwoy Chinedum – Mercy Chinwo Already – Beyonce, Shatta Wale W’asem – Diana Hamilton Nobody – DJ Neptune Adom – Diana Hamilton Reason With Me – RudeBoy Mo Ne Yo – Diana Hamilton

NB: Music titles in Bold are songs by Ghanaian artists while regular titles are songs by foreign artists.

