Top songs on YouTube Ghana for 2020

Top songs on YouTube Ghana for 2020. Photo Credit: Official Sarkodie/YouTube

As 2020 draws to a close let’s take a look at the songs that got all the attention on YouTube Ghana in this list which was put together by YouTube.

Due to the ease of accessibility and its relatively user-friendly design, YouTube was one of the major streaming platforms for Ghana music by Ghanaians in 2020.

  1. Open Gate – Kuami Eugene
  2. Dw3 – Mr Drew & Krymi
  3. Enjoyment – KiDi
  4. Say Cheese- KiDi
  5. Jerusalema – Master KG
  6. No Dulling – Keche
  7. Putuu – Stonebwoy
  8. Duduke – Simi
  9. Happy Day – Sarkodie
  10. Don’t Call Me Back – JoeBoy
  11. Oofeetsor – Sarkodie
  12. Turn Up – Kuami Eugene
  13. Nominate – Stonebwoy
  14. Chinedum – Mercy Chinwo
  15. Already – Beyonce, Shatta Wale
  16. W’asem – Diana Hamilton
  17. Nobody – DJ Neptune
  18. Adom – Diana Hamilton
  19. Reason With Me – RudeBoy
  20. Mo Ne Yo – Diana Hamilton

NB: Music titles in Bold are songs by Ghanaian artists while regular titles are songs by foreign artists.

