16 all-time hits of Diana Hamilton as she celebrates her Birthday!

Everyone’s favorite Gospel music minstrel, Diana Hamilton turns a year older today and Ghanamsuic.com would love to honor her impact and consistency with a list of her all time hits.

Wishing herself on Instagram, Diana Hamilton wrote, “The Essence of my praise, is centered on Your grace Lord. Thank You for the gift of life. Happy birthday to me.”

Enjoy these timeless songs as we thank God for her life;

Osoro Bekasa

2. Ensi Wo Yie

3. Nyame Ayebi

4. Eye Woa

5. Ohene (a rendition)

6. Osoro Mma Ntaa Din ( Be Calm Hosts Above)

7. ‘Wo Ye (You’re Good)’

8. Work In Progress

9. Yehowah Behwe

10. MO NE YO ( Well Done)

11. NSENKYERENE NYANKOPON (Miracle Working God)

12. MY GRATITUDE (M’ASEDA)

13. (JOYFUL NOISE) MEDLEY

14. W’ASEM (Your Word)

15. NYANSABUAKWA NYAME (All Knowing God)

16. ADOM (Grace)

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!