20 songs that makes Kojo Antwi a legend!

As Ghana marks the birthday of one of its finest musicians, Kojo Antwi, we take a look at twenty(20) songs of the iconic Highlife singer.

You are sure to be reminiscing of Kojo Antwi’s musical prowess as you stream these songs fro the first to the last.

Top 20 songs by Kojo Antwi

  1. Tom And Jerry
  2. Kakayi
  3. Densu
  4. Baa Sumo Mi
  5. Emeribi Be Ba
  6. Mr Music Man
  7. Dadie Anoma
  8. Nfa Me Ko Ho
  9. Amirika
  10. Bomi Nkomo De
  11. Odo Nsa Ano Wappi
  12. Brebre Anowa
  13. Pour Some Sugar
  14. Medofo Pa
  15. Me Nya Ntaban A
  16. Akonoba
  17. Hini Me
  18. Wo Do Yi Ye Nsa’ A
  19. Ma Enaada Me
  20. Groovy

