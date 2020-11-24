20 songs that makes Kojo Antwi a legend!

As Ghana marks the birthday of one of its finest musicians, Kojo Antwi, we take a look at twenty(20) songs of the iconic Highlife singer.

You are sure to be reminiscing of Kojo Antwi’s musical prowess as you stream these songs fro the first to the last.

Top 20 songs by Kojo Antwi

Tom And Jerry Kakayi Densu Baa Sumo Mi Emeribi Be Ba Mr Music Man Dadie Anoma Nfa Me Ko Ho Amirika Bomi Nkomo De Odo Nsa Ano Wappi Brebre Anowa Pour Some Sugar Medofo Pa Me Nya Ntaban A Akonoba Hini Me Wo Do Yi Ye Nsa’ A Ma Enaada Me Groovy

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!