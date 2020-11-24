Lists
20 songs that makes Kojo Antwi a legend!
As Ghana marks the birthday of one of its finest musicians, Kojo Antwi, we take a look at twenty(20) songs of the iconic Highlife singer.
You are sure to be reminiscing of Kojo Antwi’s musical prowess as you stream these songs fro the first to the last.
Top 20 songs by Kojo Antwi
- Tom And Jerry
- Kakayi
- Densu
- Baa Sumo Mi
- Emeribi Be Ba
- Mr Music Man
- Dadie Anoma
- Nfa Me Ko Ho
- Amirika
- Bomi Nkomo De
- Odo Nsa Ano Wappi
- Brebre Anowa
- Pour Some Sugar
- Medofo Pa
- Me Nya Ntaban A
- Akonoba
- Hini Me
- Wo Do Yi Ye Nsa’ A
- Ma Enaada Me
- Groovy
