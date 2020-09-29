Lists

20 songs that you need to play on Daddy Lumba’s birthday

20 songs that you need to play on Daddy Lumba's birthday. Photo Credit: Kymages

As Ghana marks the birthday of one of its finest musicians, Daddy Lumba, we take a look at twenty(20) songs of the iconic Highlife singer.

You are sure to be reminiscing of Daddy Lumba’s musical prowess as you stream these songs fro the first to the last.

  1. Merensei Da
  2. Aben Wo Ha
  3. Nyame Nhyira Mma
  4. Makoma Ho Tofee
  5. Ankwanoma
  6. Woho Kyere
  7. Ye Nea Woho Beto Wo
  8. Se Ewiase Nyinaa Beyi Wamaa
  9. Sika Asem
  10. Theresa
  11. Obi Ate Me So Buo
  12. Adaka Tea
  13. Bribi Gye Gye Wo
  14. Sesee Wose
  15. Se Wo Da Ento Pono Mu
  16. Children Of The Future
  17. Asie Ho
  18. Menya Mpo
  19. Yeeye Aka Akwantuomu
  20. Yene Wo Sere Kwa

