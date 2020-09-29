20 songs that you need to play on Daddy Lumba’s birthday

As Ghana marks the birthday of one of its finest musicians, Daddy Lumba, we take a look at twenty(20) songs of the iconic Highlife singer.

You are sure to be reminiscing of Daddy Lumba’s musical prowess as you stream these songs fro the first to the last.

Merensei Da Aben Wo Ha Nyame Nhyira Mma Makoma Ho Tofee Ankwanoma Woho Kyere Ye Nea Woho Beto Wo Se Ewiase Nyinaa Beyi Wamaa Sika Asem Theresa Obi Ate Me So Buo Adaka Tea Bribi Gye Gye Wo Sesee Wose Se Wo Da Ento Pono Mu Children Of The Future Asie Ho Menya Mpo Yeeye Aka Akwantuomu Yene Wo Sere Kwa

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!