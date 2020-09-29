Lists
20 songs that you need to play on Daddy Lumba’s birthday
As Ghana marks the birthday of one of its finest musicians, Daddy Lumba, we take a look at twenty(20) songs of the iconic Highlife singer.
You are sure to be reminiscing of Daddy Lumba’s musical prowess as you stream these songs fro the first to the last.
- Merensei Da
- Aben Wo Ha
- Nyame Nhyira Mma
- Makoma Ho Tofee
- Ankwanoma
- Woho Kyere
- Ye Nea Woho Beto Wo
- Se Ewiase Nyinaa Beyi Wamaa
- Sika Asem
- Theresa
- Obi Ate Me So Buo
- Adaka Tea
- Bribi Gye Gye Wo
- Sesee Wose
- Se Wo Da Ento Pono Mu
- Children Of The Future
- Asie Ho
- Menya Mpo
- Yeeye Aka Akwantuomu
- Yene Wo Sere Kwa
