See full list of Ghana DJ Awards categories; new Lockdown DJ category added

The board of the prestigious Ghana DJ Awards, the biggest DJ event in Africa produced by Merqury Republic, has introduced an all new special category to award DJs who exceptionally entertained music fans during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

With the lockdown being eased gradually, life is going back to being normal.

However, the immense contribution made to the entertainment industry and millions of homes by DJs during the dire lockdown period through social media will not be overlooked by the Ghana DJ Awards, hence the introduction of a special award by the board known as ‘THE LOCKDOWN DJ AWARD’.

Ghana DJ Awards recognizes DJs and musicians across over 20 categories.

Mechanics for selection of nominees for the Lockdown DJ Award will be situated on shortlisting of entries received by the awards board based on engagement with social media users.

The nominations are selected by Ghana DJ Awards’ board, voting academy which is comprised of fans and an esteemed group of entertainment professionals in the fields of television, music, social media, digital marketing, journalism, public relations, and the creative arts.

Fans will be able to cast their vote for their favourite DJs via text, on ghanadjawards.org and on both Twitter and Instagram @ghanadjawards designated hashtag.

The complete list of categories for the 2020 Ghana DJ Awards are:

NATIONAL & INTERNATIONAL CATEGORIES

DJ/Artist Collaboration of the Year

DJ Discovery Of The Year

Lockdown DJ Of The Year

Best Event DJ Of The Year

Artiste DJ Of The Year

Scratch DJ Of The Year

Best Mobile DJ Of The Year

Mixtape Of The Year

Best Video Jockey Of The Year

Best Club MC Of The Year

Best Night Club DJ Of The Year

Best Female Radio DJ Of The Year

Best Male Radio DJ Of The Year

Best Female DJ Of The Year

DJs’ Song Of The Year

Best Pub DJ Award Of The Year

Reggae/Dancehall DJ Of The Year

Best Afrobeat/Hiplife DJ Of The Year

Best High Life DJ Of The Year

Gospel DJ Of The Year

Best Campus DJ Of The Year

Best International Ghanaian DJ

Best International Non Ghanaian DJ

Life Time Achievement Award

Record Promoter Of The Year

Best DJ Of The Year

ZONAL DJs OF THE YEAR CATEGORY

