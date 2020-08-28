VGMA 2020: List of nominated categories to be awarded tonight!

The 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) kicks off in a few hours & these are the categories to be awarded tonight.

The awards presentation for Day 1 includes:

Traditional Artiste of the Year (Non-voting Category)

Lifetime Achievement Award (Non-voting Category)

Sound Engineer of the Year (Non-voting Category)

Instrumentalist of the Year

Emmanuel Bludo

Joshua Moszi

Steve Bedi

Mizter Okyere

Affreh Junior

Anthony Ansah (Khalisax)

Male Vocalist of the Year

Joe Mettle

Kuami Eugene

KiDi

King Promise

MOG Music

Female Vocalist of the Year

Adina

Lamisi

Efya

Efe Grace

Becca

Celestine Donkor

Songwriter of the Year

Bra by King Promise

Sanbra by Akwaboah

Things Fall Apart by Kofi Kinaata

W’asem by Diana Hamilton

Oh Me by Lamisi

Wahala Dey by Epixode

Record of the Year

Aka Kee Moko by Trigmatic

Blema Tesaa by Perez Muzik

Bolgatanga by Okyeame Kwame

Oh Me by Lamisi

Sanbra by Akwaboah

Woezor by Worlasi

Dzigbordi by Lord Paper

Best Group of the Year

Dopenation

Kwan Pa

Bethel Revival Choir

La Meme Gang

Producer of the Year

Guilty Beats

Two Bars

MOG

Unkle Beats

Willis Beats

Best Video of the Year

Killi Mi by Cina Soul

Agbebolo by Celestine Donkor

Bye Bye by RJZ

Ehua by EL

La Familia by Joey B

Yes I Do by Becca

Drip by Medikal

Obiaato by Kuami Eugene

Totori by ZeeTM

Wahala Dey by Epixode

African Artiste of the Year

BurnaBoy

Big Trill

Teni

Davido

Sho Madjozi

Mercy Chinwo

Rudebwoy

International Collaboration of the Year

Cinderella by KiDi ft Mayorkum & Peruzzi

Lucky by Sarkodie ft Rudebwoy

Yes I Do by Becca ft Tiwa Savage

Father by Medikal ft Davido

Pilolo by Guilty Beats ft Mr Eazi & Kwesi Arthur

Sugar Daddy by KiDi ft Mr Eazi

Nobody by Kwesi Arthur ft Mr. Eazi

Toto Remix by Edem ft Davido

Music’s biggest night unravels from today right through to Sunday August 30.

The event dubbed the VGMA weekend will take place virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

