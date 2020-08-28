Lists

VGMA 2020: List of nominated categories to be awarded tonight!

List of nominated categories to be awarded tonight!
Photo Credit: Charterhouse

The 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) kicks off in a few hours & these are the categories to be awarded tonight.

The awards presentation for Day 1 includes:

Traditional Artiste of the Year (Non-voting Category)

Lifetime Achievement Award (Non-voting Category)

Sound Engineer of the Year (Non-voting Category)

Instrumentalist of the Year

  • Emmanuel Bludo
  • Joshua Moszi
  • Steve Bedi
  • Mizter Okyere
  • Affreh Junior
  • Anthony Ansah (Khalisax)

Male Vocalist of the Year

  • Joe Mettle
  • Kuami Eugene
  • KiDi
  • King Promise
  • MOG Music

Female Vocalist of the Year

  • Adina
  • Lamisi
  • Efya
  • Efe Grace
  • Becca
  • Celestine Donkor

Songwriter of the Year

  • Bra by King Promise
  • Sanbra by Akwaboah
  • Things Fall Apart by Kofi Kinaata
  • W’asem by Diana Hamilton
  • Oh Me by Lamisi
  • Wahala Dey by Epixode

Record of the Year

  • Aka Kee Moko by Trigmatic
  • Blema Tesaa by Perez Muzik
  • Bolgatanga by Okyeame Kwame
  • Oh Me by Lamisi
  • Sanbra by Akwaboah
  • Woezor by Worlasi
  • Dzigbordi by Lord Paper

Best Group of the Year

  • Dopenation
  • Kwan Pa
  • Bethel Revival Choir
  • La Meme Gang

Producer of the Year

  • Guilty Beats
  • Two Bars
  • MOG
  • Unkle Beats
  • Willis Beats

Best Video of the Year

  • Killi Mi by Cina Soul
  • Agbebolo by Celestine Donkor
  • Bye Bye by RJZ
  • Ehua by EL
  • La Familia by Joey B
  • Yes I Do by Becca
  • Drip by Medikal
  • Obiaato by Kuami Eugene
  • Totori by ZeeTM
  • Wahala Dey by Epixode

African Artiste of the Year

  • BurnaBoy
  • Big Trill
  • Teni
  • Davido
  • Sho Madjozi
  • Mercy Chinwo
  • Rudebwoy

International Collaboration of the Year

  • Cinderella by KiDi ft Mayorkum & Peruzzi
  • Lucky by Sarkodie ft Rudebwoy
  • Yes I Do by Becca ft Tiwa Savage
  • Father by Medikal ft Davido
  • Pilolo by Guilty Beats ft Mr Eazi & Kwesi Arthur
  • Sugar Daddy by KiDi ft Mr Eazi
  • Nobody by Kwesi Arthur ft Mr. Eazi
  • Toto Remix by Edem ft Davido

Music’s biggest night unravels from today right through to Sunday August 30.

The event dubbed the VGMA weekend will take place virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

