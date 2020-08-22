Lists

Songs that detail the rise of Kumerica

Photo of Worla Quist, Ghana Music Worla Quist, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Songs that detail the rise of Kumerica
Songs that detail the rise of Kumerica

Over the past few weeks, a whole new culture of music has been gaining momentum in the country through social media with its origins being traced to Kumerica.

Yes, Kumerica – a sobriquet for the country’s second biggest city, Kumasi – is producing a whole new movement of music, its fashion sense, music videos and genre to match the catchy Kumerica name.

The indie-record label that has been leading the Asakaa music charge

Fusing US Drill music, UK Mumble rap and Hiplife, the young musicians are exploring their creativity to levels that have not been seen for sometime in the country in a genre they call Asakaa music.

Notable among these young artists frontlining include Reggie, O’Kenneth, Jay Bahd, City Boy, Kawabanga, Kwaku DMC and Kweku Flick with culture fitting music video directions from Cosmos Boakye.

If by any chance you don’t know what music from Kumerica sounds like, press play on the playlist below.

  1. Kweku Flick – Money
  2. Kawabanga ft. O’Kenneth, Reggie & Jay Bahd – Akatafoɔ
  3. O’Kenneth & Reggie – Ya Parke
  4. Braa Benk ft. Kwaku DMC – Dabro
  5. Reggie – Akata Gang Gang
  6. Kweku Flick – Awake
  7. Jay Bahd ft. Kwaku DMC & City Boy – Suzzy
  8. Oseikrom Sikanii ft. Ypee – Never Give Up
  9. Kwaku DMC ft Jay Bahd x Obey x Bra Benk x City Boy – Booze (Drunk Music)

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Worla Quist, Ghana Music

Worla Quist, Ghana Music

Related Articles

Photo of Gidochi crowned winner of NESCAFÉ One Song Challenge

Gidochi crowned winner of NESCAFÉ One Song Challenge

3 days ago
Photo of Meet Obibini: the bilingual rapper with a peculiar style

Meet Obibini: the bilingual rapper with a peculiar style

3 days ago
Photo of MTN Hitmaker Season 9 launched; to be hosted by Rev Erskine

MTN Hitmaker Season 9 launched; to be hosted by Rev Erskine

4 days ago
Photo of Questions with Rosel Pomaney

Questions with Rosel Pomaney

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker