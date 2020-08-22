Lists

Lists: Top political songs ahead of December 7 Elections

Ghanamusic.com presents to you a list of all politically aligned 2020 campaign songs that people are jamming to so far.

It’s an election year again and our artistic talents in the music industry never disappoint in coming up with political anthems to aid in the euphoria.

They could either have purposefully been done for partisan reasons, campaigns, trolls to the opposing party, fostering peaceful elections, based on issues arising within political parties and their flagbearers.

  1. Rex Omar – Papa No

2. Sidney Barima – Papa No

3. KoJo Bee – Mahama Afa

4. L Bee – Y3 Br3

5. NPP Campaign Song 2020

6. Kwame Fosu – Agenda 2020

7. Lucky Mensah – Nana Toaso

8. Agya Koo – Afa Ama Nana

9. Isaac Garshong – 4 more 4 Nana

10. No Mahama No Vote

11. John Mahama

12. Albert – 4 More

13. Nhyiraba – Yentu Nana

14. Apuutoo

15. Nana Bedi Nkonim

