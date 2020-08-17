7-times Sarkodie and Shatta Wale were on one song

Over the years Shatta Wale and Sarkodie, have served us with memorable songs whenever they join forces to record.

Everyone remembers the ever-popular Mɛgye Wo Girl and the hard hitting Dancehall Commando Remix, as two songs that will stand out in their list of collaborations.

Below is the list of songs, so far, that Sarkodie and Shatta Wale have both put their verses on.

Sarkodie – Mɛgye Wo Girl ft. Shatta Wale Shatta Wale – Dancehall Commando Remix ft. Sarkodie Shatta Wale – It’s My Life ft. Sarkodie Sarkodie – Ghetto Youth ft. Shatta Wale Flowking Stone – Fire Bon Dem Remix ft. Sarkodie & Shatta Wale R2Bees – One Shot ft. Shatta Wale & Sarkodie DJ Breezy – Supa Scary ft. Shatta Wale, D-Black, Sarkodie, Mugeez & E.L

Sarkodie – Mɛgye Wo Girl ft. Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale – Dancehall Commando Remix ft. Sarkodie

Shatta Wale – It’s My Life ft. Sarkodie Diss

Sarkodie – Ghetto Youth ft. Shatta Wale

Flowking Stone – Fire Bon Dem Remix ft. Sarkodie & Shatta Wale

R2Bees – One Shot ft. Shatta Wale & Sarkodie

DJ Breezy – Supa Scary ft. Shatta Wale, D-Black, Sarkodie, Mugeez & E.L

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!