7-times Sarkodie and Shatta Wale were on one song

ShattaSark is back!

7-times Sarkodie and Shatta Wale were on one song. Photo Credit: Rob Photography

Over the years Shatta Wale and Sarkodie, have served us with memorable songs whenever they join forces to record.

Everyone remembers the ever-popular Mɛgye Wo Girl and the hard hitting Dancehall Commando Remix, as two songs that will stand out in their list of collaborations.

Below is the list of songs, so far, that Sarkodie and Shatta Wale have both put their verses on.

  1. Sarkodie – Mɛgye Wo Girl ft. Shatta Wale
  2. Shatta Wale – Dancehall Commando Remix ft. Sarkodie
  3. Shatta Wale – It’s My Life ft. Sarkodie
  4. Sarkodie – Ghetto Youth ft. Shatta Wale
  5. Flowking Stone – Fire Bon Dem Remix ft. Sarkodie & Shatta Wale
  6. R2Bees – One Shot ft. Shatta Wale & Sarkodie
  7. DJ Breezy – Supa Scary ft. Shatta Wale, D-Black, Sarkodie, Mugeez & E.L
Sarkodie – Mɛgye Wo Girl ft. Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale – Dancehall Commando Remix ft. Sarkodie
Shatta Wale – It’s My Life ft. Sarkodie Diss
Sarkodie – Ghetto Youth ft. Shatta Wale
Flowking Stone – Fire Bon Dem Remix ft. Sarkodie & Shatta Wale
R2Bees – One Shot ft. Shatta Wale & Sarkodie
DJ Breezy – Supa Scary ft. Shatta Wale, D-Black, Sarkodie, Mugeez & E.L

