2020 Ghanaian songs you need for your wedding

When it comes to weddings, Ghanaians do not take it lightly with the type of music they want to be played at the joyous function.

To help DJs easily navigate their way around expectant wedding guests and highly charged up family guest, ghanamusic.com has put together some 10 songs that you should have in your 2020 wedding playlist.

2020 Ghanaian wedding songs

Gyakie – Sor Mi Mu Wendy Shay – Odo Stonebwoy – Nominate Darkovibes – Inna Song Camidoh – Maria Adina – Take Care Of You Kuami Eugene – Open Gate KiDi – Say Cheese Medikal – Odo Akwaboah – One Day

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!