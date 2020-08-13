Lists

2020 Ghanaian songs you need for your wedding

2020 Ghanaian wedding songs
Photo Credit: Akwaboah, Medikal, Wendy Shay, Kuami Eugene/Instagram

When it comes to weddings, Ghanaians do not take it lightly with the type of music they want to be played at the joyous function.

To help DJs easily navigate their way around expectant wedding guests and highly charged up family guest, ghanamusic.com has put together some 10 songs that you should have in your 2020 wedding playlist.

2020 Ghanaian wedding songs

  1. Gyakie – Sor Mi Mu
  2. Wendy Shay – Odo
  3. Stonebwoy – Nominate
  4. Darkovibes – Inna Song
  5. Camidoh – Maria
  6. Adina – Take Care Of You
  7. Kuami Eugene – Open Gate
  8. KiDi – Say Cheese
  9. Medikal – Odo
  10. Akwaboah – One Day

