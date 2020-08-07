List: the 11 audiovisual overdose injected today!

Today has been one of the most historic days on Ghanamusic.com and in the industry itself as we have been flooded with 11 solid music videos in less than a day!

Reasons for this rare occurrence may vary from artiste to artiste but one major reason that pundits and critics have pitched to run through it all is due to the release of the visuals for Ghana’s biggest collabdoration as at now; Already by Beyonce ft. Shatta Wale

It had an indirect influence on the releases as it was all that people focused on over the past weekend but a new weekend has just began.

Music addicts are searching for new pills to keep their andrelanin levels soaring higher and these talents have got it all in bulk supply.

Below is a list of all 11 dope audiovisuals released just today:

Thank God by DopeNation ft Kofi Kinaata

2. Open Gate by Kuami Eugene

3. Number 1 by Ms Forson ft Fameye

4. Maria by Camidoh

5. Odo by Wendy Shay ft KelvynBoy

6. Confirmed by Darkovibes ft Kwesi Arthur, Joey B

7. Saucy by Freda Rhymz ft Sista Afia

8. Forever by Gyakie

9. What Is This by Kwamz

10. Baby by Twitch 4Eva

11. Odo by Medikal ft King Promise

