Top 25 albums within the past 20 years!

A solid album is one stringed up with songs that narrate a story or revolve around similar themes and could be dedicated to a particular genre or could contain diverse genres.

Today on Ghanamusic.com, we present our top 10 all-time favorite albums by Ghanaian artistes that have hugely impacted the industry, fans, culture, shaped a generation and molded minds.

The albums have intensified love, edified, inspired spirituality, eased a whole lot of stress, been the talk of town and subject of discussion from birthday parties to political rallies.

AFRA FRA – by Kojo Antwi (Pour some Sugar, Dadie Anoma, Bo Me Nkomode)

ABEN WOHA – by Daddy Lumba (Aben Wo ha, Dangerous, Doctor Panie)

DENSU – by Kojo Antwi (Ammrika, Densu, Mfa Me Nkoho)

POISON – by Daddy Lumba (Poison, 111666, Menya Mpo)

PAE MU KA – by Obrafour (Pae Mu Ka, Yaanom, Kwame Nkrumah)

YEESOM SIKA – by Lord Kenya (Medo, Mr P.O.P., Enwom No)

ASEM SEBE – by Obrafour (Asem Sebe, Who Born You By Mistake, OkukuSeku)

DANKWANSERE – by Batman Samini (Linda, Gyae Shi, Egwee)

SIKA KORKOR – by Buk Bak (Klu Blofo, You For Know Say, Kakatsofa)

AHOMKA WOMU – by VIP (Ahomka Womu, Sisi Na Die Wom, Besin)

OTOOLEGE – by Ofori Amponsah (Otoolege, Abelle, Bonwire)

MAKYE – by Sarkodie (Baby, Borga, Push)

AFTER THE STORM – by Shatta Wale (Mahama Paper, Baby Chop Kiss, Kakai)

EOM – by Stonebwoy (Bawasaba, Mane Me, Suit and Tie)

GOD OF MIRACLES – by Joe Mettle (Bo Noo Ni, Onwawani, Ga Praise, The Experience)

ATUMPAN – by Obuor (Konkontiba, Shine Your Eye, Menwu Bio, 3ye me Ya)

MAKOLA KWAKWE – by Tinny (Makola Kwakwe, Of33 Dull, Obi Do Ba, Wane Kyikyi)

VRMG – by Edem (Brafreme, Nyornuviade, You Dey Kraze, De Afor Tome, Give It Up)

TOFFEE – by Castro (Boneshaker, Sradenam, Toffee)

DA REVOLUTION – by R2Bees (A Dey Mad, Kiss Your Hand, Africa, Yawa Gal)

ASEDA – by Daughters of Glorious Jesus (Ahintabea, Bebree, Wom Ntaban, Yesu Mo, Odomfo, Ayeyi Ben)

NKORANHYE NWOM – by Yaw Sarpong & Asomafo (Wo Haw Ne Sen, Mpaebo, Tenabea Foforo)

CINDY’S MESSIAH – by Cindy Thompson (Awurade Kasa, Anwanwa Do, Dromo S)), Kwankyrefo Jesus, Ao Mekra)

NYANKONTON – by Kontihene (Asesa, Madamfo Pa Beko, Aketesia)

BONYFIED – by Ebony (Maame Hw3, Kupe, Aseda, Hustle, Sponsor, Poison, Date Ur Fada, Turn On The Lights)

