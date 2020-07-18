List: Medikal is the most featured artist of 2020

Before winning the rapper of the year at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, rapper Medikal had already been a sought after artist.

Over a year after the event and the Medikal has risen to become the most featured artist in the Ghanaian music industry.

The figures speak for itself as such, we have compiled all songs that Medikal has been featured on since the start of the year 2020.

List of songs with Medikal featured on it:

Kula – Meye Yie ft. Medikal Kay-T – Obi Ne Yem ft. Medikal Shatta Wale – Miss Money ft. Medikal Amg Armani – Allowed ft. Medikal Okese1 – Hustle ft. Medikal Chuq Water – Bum Bum ft. Medikal Ahtitude – Yaazo ft. Medikal Strongman Bossu ft. Medikal 1Fame – This Year ft. Medikal S3fa – Magyi ft. Medikal Tulenkey – Ghetto Boy ft. Medikal Kwaisey Pee – Nonfa ft. Medikal Kwesi Slay – Pussy Cat ft. Medikal Khalifina – Slow Down ft. Medikal eShun – Nonsense ft. Medikal Bobby Cunda – Delay ft. Medikal

