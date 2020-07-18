Lists

List: Medikal is the most featured artist of 2020

Before winning the rapper of the year at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, rapper Medikal had already been a sought after artist.

Over a year after the event and the Medikal has risen to become the most featured artist in the Ghanaian music industry.

The figures speak for itself as such, we have compiled all songs that Medikal has been featured on since the start of the year 2020.

List of songs with Medikal featured on it:

  1. Kula – Meye Yie ft. Medikal
  2. Kay-T – Obi Ne Yem ft. Medikal
  3. Shatta Wale – Miss Money ft. Medikal
  4. Amg Armani – Allowed ft. Medikal
  5. Okese1 – Hustle ft. Medikal
  6. Chuq Water – Bum Bum ft. Medikal
  7. Ahtitude – Yaazo ft. Medikal
  8. Strongman Bossu ft. Medikal
  9. 1Fame – This Year ft. Medikal
  10. S3fa – Magyi ft. Medikal
  11. Tulenkey – Ghetto Boy ft. Medikal
  12. Kwaisey Pee – Nonfa ft. Medikal
  13. Kwesi Slay – Pussy Cat ft. Medikal
  14. Khalifina – Slow Down ft. Medikal
  15. eShun – Nonsense ft. Medikal
  16. Bobby Cunda – Delay ft. Medikal

