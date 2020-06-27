Top 10 Kumasi-based artistes making major waves globally

Ghana might revolve around its capital city of Accra but Accra isn’t Ghana. There’s a lot going on in all the other regions of Ghana worth mentioning especially when it comes to music.

Today on Ghanamusic.com, we spotlight some top 10 talents from the capital of Ghana’s 2nd most economically essential and well developed regions, the Ashanti Region.

Advertisement

In no particular order, here is a list of artistes making major waves in Kumasi to the extent of invading the mainstream industry in Accra and across the borders of Ghana & Africa:

Flowking Stone:

2. Strongman:

3. Kojo-Cue:

4. Gyakie:

5. King Palluto:

6. Kofi Jamar:

7. Efe Grace:

8. Amerado:

Advertisement

9. YPee:

10. Phrimpong:

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!