Here is a list of Father’s Day themed Ghanaian songs

Happy Father's Day

Here is a list of Father's Day themed Ghanaian songs.

As the world marks Father’s Day, we at ghanamusic.com aren’t ready to miss out on the euphoria as we have collated a list of Ghanaian Father’s Day themed songs.

Although quite scarce to find when compared Mother’s Day themed songs, our list of songs will fondly bring back all those memorable moments with your father.

Below is the list of Ghanaian songs focused on celebrating the usually unrecognised sacrifice that fathers make that we all owe our existence to:

Ghanaian Fathers’ Day Songs

  1. Jayso – Daddy’s A Champ
  2. Reggie Rockstone – Daddy ft. Trigmatic
  3. Kula – Daddy ft. Kayso
  4. Rex Omar – Paapa
  5. Abochi – Father’s Day Song

