10 hitmakers who double up as amazing fathers!

We are making this the loudest father’s day ever as we highlight and celebrate some extraordinary dads who are artistes and their interesting kids.

Okyeame Kwame:

Also known as the Rap Doctor, the family of the Ace rapper has been in the spotlight for some time now. He has recorded several singles and thrown in some videos on social media showcasing his extremely talented son and daughter, Sir Kwame Bota and Sante Antwiwaa. In 2017, Okyeame Kwame joined David Beckham, Hugh Jackman as UNICEF Super Dad Ambassadors. Kwame has been married since 2009 to Annica Nsiah-Apau.

Samini:

Ghana’s biggest live performing asset recently unveiled his children in a Skype interview from his home in Canada. As far as we have confirmed, he has 6 children; Yelisung Samini, Emmanuel Andrew Tafari Samini jnr, Ayana Samini, Toyila Samini, Haile Micaiah Yidaana Gansonye Samini and Kelile Samini. Though he has managed to keep them out of the public eye, one thing we know from his recent showcase of them is that they all have attractive looks like their dad and rock their dreads unapologetically.

KiDi:

Ghana’s only certified Sugar Daddy recently just made us know that indeed he was a real daddy much to the suprise of most ladies drooling over him. He revealed he had a son called Zayne with a baby mama he is co-parenting with but not in a relationship with.

Akesse Brempong:

Quickly overtaking the Gospel Afrobeat scene, the vibely minstrel is father to 3 children; Chenaniah, Hadassah and Arya and husband to Benedicta. His hit single “God is working” is a testimony inspired by his struggles of bearing children after 4 years of marriage. His kids are walking miracles and a testimony to the goodness of God.

Sarkodie:

Everyone who knows the name Sarkodie knows that the names Tracy Sarkcess and Titi tags along. He is an accomplished and well decorated rapper and father figure not only to his children but several other artistes and upcoming rappers in the industry. He recently welcomed a son to the trio and is yet to officially outdoor him to the world.

Shatta Wale:

1 Don, despite his controversial nature and multiple issues that have surrounded his relationship with his ex, Shatta Michy and son Majesty, is revered as a father not only to Majesty but the millions within the Shatta Movement Empire.

Stonebwoy:

The BHIM nation boss has been injecting us with loads of cuteness from his father/son and father/daughter moments. Married to Dr. Louisa, he is blessed with Jidula and Janam and still a father to the entire BHIMNATION

Reggie Rockstone:

We can’t do this without talking about the Grandpapa of Hiplife. He has been a sure anchor to many in the industry. He recently vowed to hunt down an alleged pedophile online during his reply to Shatta Wale after sharing a video with her daughter in it.

Fameye:

Probably the freshest musician dad in town, Fameye welcomed his baby boy Arvid in October 2019 but kept him secret till Abeiku Santana got him to reveal it in an interview in December. He claims to give birth to 29 more children.

Kelvynboy: The Afrobeats crooner made it known on the Delay show some time back that he is a father to 2 children and has recently shared photos of himself with his children namely; Blessing & Believe!

There are several other acts that we could expound on about their fatherly side such as Criss Waddle, Lighter TOD but let’s hold on with these and throw a big shout out to all artistes blending their daddy roles with the demanding turf of the Ghanaian music industry.

A blessed and Happy Father’s Day to y’all!

