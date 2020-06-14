Lists

10 songs that were released to Bring Back Azonto

Bring Back Azonto!

11 songs that were released to Bring Back Azonto
10 songs that were released to Bring Back Azonto.

Rapper Sarkodie initiated a campaign to bring back the once sought after music genre Azonto over a month ago.

During this period, Ghanaians asked for Azonto songs to jam to during the lockdown and the musicians obliged.

Below is a list of songs released during the Bring Back Azonto campaign.

List of Bring Back Azonto songs

  1. Article Wan – Azonto Flex
  2. Evergreen – Yaaba (Kwame Enumde) ft. Sarkodie
  3. Guru – Fire ft. Criss Waddle
  4. Stay Jay – Dw3
  5. Kay Dizzle – Azonto Flow
  6. D-Black – Ebaa Over Bo
  7. EL – Revival ft. Sarkodie
  8. EL – Azonto Gaza
  9. Gasmillla – Keke
  10. Sarkodie – Fa Hooki Me ft. Tulenkey

