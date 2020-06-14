Lists
10 songs that were released to Bring Back Azonto
Bring Back Azonto!
Rapper Sarkodie initiated a campaign to bring back the once sought after music genre Azonto over a month ago.
During this period, Ghanaians asked for Azonto songs to jam to during the lockdown and the musicians obliged.
Advertisement
Below is a list of songs released during the Bring Back Azonto campaign.
List of Bring Back Azonto songs
- Article Wan – Azonto Flex
- Evergreen – Yaaba (Kwame Enumde) ft. Sarkodie
- Guru – Fire ft. Criss Waddle
- Stay Jay – Dw3
- Kay Dizzle – Azonto Flow
- D-Black – Ebaa Over Bo
- EL – Revival ft. Sarkodie
- EL – Azonto Gaza
- Gasmillla – Keke
- Sarkodie – Fa Hooki Me ft. Tulenkey
THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!