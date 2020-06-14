10 songs that were released to Bring Back Azonto

Rapper Sarkodie initiated a campaign to bring back the once sought after music genre Azonto over a month ago.

During this period, Ghanaians asked for Azonto songs to jam to during the lockdown and the musicians obliged.

Below is a list of songs released during the Bring Back Azonto campaign.

List of Bring Back Azonto songs

Article Wan – Azonto Flex Evergreen – Yaaba (Kwame Enumde) ft. Sarkodie Guru – Fire ft. Criss Waddle Stay Jay – Dw3 Kay Dizzle – Azonto Flow D-Black – Ebaa Over Bo EL – Revival ft. Sarkodie EL – Azonto Gaza Gasmillla – Keke Sarkodie – Fa Hooki Me ft. Tulenkey

