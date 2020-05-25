Ten (10) songs that have lit up 2020

In spite of the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic, the Ghanaian music scene has had no shortage of music to entertain its listeners.

Today, ghanamusic.com brings to you 10 songs that have lit up 2020 despite the lockdowns, restriction of movements and social distancing.

Sarkodie – Sub Zero

Ball J – Lullaby

Sister Deborah – Sweet Ex

Fella Makafui – Over

Gasmilla – Keke

Flowking Stone – Best Rapper Africa

M.anifest – No Long Talk

Sista Afia – You Got Nerves

Freda Rhymz – Point Of Correction

Eno Barony – Force Them To Play Nonsense

