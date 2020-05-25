Lists
Ten (10) songs that have lit up 2020
Top songs of 2020 so far
In spite of the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic, the Ghanaian music scene has had no shortage of music to entertain its listeners.
Today, ghanamusic.com brings to you 10 songs that have lit up 2020 despite the lockdowns, restriction of movements and social distancing.
Advertisement
- Sarkodie – Sub Zero
- Ball J – Lullaby
- Sister Deborah – Sweet Ex
- Fela Makafui – Over
- Gasmilla – Keke
- Flowking Stone – Best Rapper Africa
- M.anifest – No Long Talk
- Sista Afia – You Got Nerves
- Freda Rhymz – Point Of Correction
- Eno Barony – Force Them To Play Nonsense
THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!