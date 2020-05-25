Ten (10) songs that have lit up 2020

Lists

In spite of the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic, the Ghanaian music scene has had no shortage of music to entertain its listeners.

Today, ghanamusic.com brings to you 10 songs that have lit up 2020 despite the lockdowns, restriction of movements and social distancing.

  1. Sarkodie – Sub Zero
  2. Ball J – Lullaby
  3. Sister Deborah – Sweet Ex
  4. Fela Makafui – Over
  5. Gasmilla – Keke
  6. Flowking Stone – Best Rapper Africa
  7. M.anifest – No Long Talk
  8. Sista Afia – You Got Nerves
  9. Freda Rhymz – Point Of Correction
  10. Eno Barony – Force Them To Play Nonsense
