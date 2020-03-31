Lists

Ten Coronavirus-themed songs for the lockdown period

It features 10 songs that sensitizes the masses about COVID19 in an artistic way.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 30 mins ago

As it was in the days of Tuberculosis and other pandemic diseases, Ghanaians acts have never failed to educate, entetain and sensitize the masses through songs.

Advertisement

Hence, we bring to you a compilation of songs themed on the ongoing COVID19 that humanity is currently battling.

Be informed, entertained and filled with faith and hope rather than fear. THIS TOO SHALL PASS. STAY SAFE!!!.

1. Coronavirus by Ama Grace

2. Corona by Tulenkey

3. Coronvirus by Great Ampong

4. Corona by Abochi x Dede Supa

5. Coronavirus by Cryme Officer

6. Lockdown by Amerado

Advertisement

7. Sista Coro by Ara Ben

8. Corona by 1Fame

9. War Against COVID-19 by DJ Titanium

10. COVID-19 Chant by Drumz

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Edem set to host maiden interactive live streaming concert; AntiCorona

Edem set to host maiden interactive live streaming concert; AntiCorona

5 days ago
Photo of Drop the “Kasahare challenge” mindset – Kelvynboy to top acts

Drop the “Kasahare challenge” mindset – Kelvynboy to top acts

5 days ago
Photo of Quarantine just got lit with Shatta Wale’s Faith Concert

Quarantine just got lit with Shatta Wale’s Faith Concert

6 days ago
Photo of AMG to the rescue! Criss Waddle, Medikal donate to battle COVID19

AMG to the rescue! Criss Waddle, Medikal donate to battle COVID19

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: