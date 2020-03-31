Ten Coronavirus-themed songs for the lockdown period

As it was in the days of Tuberculosis and other pandemic diseases, Ghanaians acts have never failed to educate, entetain and sensitize the masses through songs.

Hence, we bring to you a compilation of songs themed on the ongoing COVID19 that humanity is currently battling.

Be informed, entertained and filled with faith and hope rather than fear. THIS TOO SHALL PASS. STAY SAFE!!!.

1. Coronavirus by Ama Grace

2. Corona by Tulenkey

3. Coronvirus by Great Ampong

4. Corona by Abochi x Dede Supa

5. Coronavirus by Cryme Officer

6. Lockdown by Amerado

7. Sista Coro by Ara Ben

8. Corona by 1Fame

9. War Against COVID-19 by DJ Titanium

10. COVID-19 Chant by Drumz

