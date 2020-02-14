It’s no doubt this year’s Valentine’s Day which happens to fall on a Friday would be your best Valentine experience ever.

Ghanamusic.com would love to be at the centre of it all with our exclusive list of 10 Love songs to spice up your Val’s Day.

Kwabena Kwabena – Obaa

2. KiDi – Enjoyment

3. Akwaboah – Gangsta Lovin

4. Deestar – I Swear

5. Offei – Fi Ma No

6. Ama Slay – My Lover

7. Shatta Wale – Melissa

8. ZeeTM – Promise

9. Kurl Songx – Pretty Gal

10. Sarkodie ft. King Promise – Anadwo

