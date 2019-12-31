Top songs on YouTube Ghana for 2019

Due to the ease of accessibility and its relative user-friendly design, YouTube was the major streaming platform for Ghana music by Ghanaians in 2019.

This was evident during the 3-day lyrical back and forth between Medikal and Strongman.

Both artists chose to use YouTube as the focal point of release for their beef songs, resulting in high engagements for both artists.

As 2019 draws to close let’s take a look at the songs that got all the attention on YouTube Ghana.

This list was put together by YouTube.

Top songs on YouTube Ghana

Wendy Shay – Stevie Wonder ft. Shatta Wale Kofi Kinaata – Things Fall Apart Stonebwoy – Kpo K3K3 ft. Medikal, Darkovibes, Kelvyn Boy & Kwesi Arthur Excess Love – Mercy Chinwo Shatta Wale – Melissa Rudeboy – Reason With Me Medikal – Omo Ada [Dem Sleep] (Remix) ft. Shatta Wale & Fela Makafui Teni – Case Sarkodie – Saara ft. Efya Sarkodie – Can’t Let You Go ft. King Promise Kwesi Arthur ft Mr Eazi – Nobody Stonebwoy, Beenie Man – Shuga Shatta Wale – My Level Mercy Chinwo – Chinedum Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer – Already Fameye – Nothing I Get Burna Boy – On The Low Kuami Eugene – Obiaato Sarkodie – Lucky ft. Rudeboy Medikal – Ayekoo ft. King Promise & Fella Makafui

Top songs on YouTube Ghana playlist

NB: Music titles in Bold are 2019 releases whiles those in Italic are 2018 releases. Song titles without these are not owned by Ghanaian artists.

