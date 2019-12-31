Lists

Top songs on YouTube Ghana for 2019

Top songs in Ghana for 2019

Photo of Worla Quist, Ghana Music Worla Quist, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 mins ago
Top songs on YouTube Ghana for 2019
Top songs on YouTube Ghana for 2019. Photo Credit: RuffTown Records / Midas Touch Inc/YouTube

Due to the ease of accessibility and its relative user-friendly design, YouTube was the major streaming platform for Ghana music by Ghanaians in 2019.

Advertisement

This was evident during the 3-day lyrical back and forth between Medikal and Strongman.

Both artists chose to use YouTube as the focal point of release for their beef songs, resulting in high engagements for both artists.

As 2019 draws to close let’s take a look at the songs that got all the attention on YouTube Ghana.

This list was put together by YouTube.

Top songs on YouTube Ghana

  1. Wendy Shay – Stevie Wonder ft. Shatta Wale
  2. Kofi Kinaata – Things Fall Apart
  3. Stonebwoy – Kpo K3K3 ft. Medikal, Darkovibes, Kelvyn Boy & Kwesi Arthur
  4. Excess Love – Mercy Chinwo
  5. Shatta Wale – Melissa
  6. Rudeboy – Reason With Me
  7. Medikal – Omo Ada [Dem Sleep] (Remix) ft. Shatta Wale & Fela Makafui
  8. Teni – Case
  9. Sarkodie – Saara ft. Efya
  10. Sarkodie – Can’t Let You Go ft. King Promise
  11. Kwesi Arthur ft Mr Eazi – Nobody
  12. Stonebwoy, Beenie Man – Shuga
  13. Shatta Wale – My Level
  14. Mercy Chinwo – Chinedum
  15. Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer – Already
  16. Fameye – Nothing I Get
  17. Burna Boy – On The Low
  18. Kuami Eugene – Obiaato
  19. Sarkodie – Lucky ft. Rudeboy
  20. Medikal – Ayekoo ft. King Promise & Fella Makafui
Top songs on YouTube Ghana playlist

NB: Music titles in Bold are 2019 releases whiles those in Italic are 2018 releases. Song titles without these are not owned by Ghanaian artists.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Advertisement
Tags
Show More
Photo of Worla Quist, Ghana Music

Worla Quist, Ghana Music

Related Articles

Photo of Samini floods Dansoman High Street with Saminifest 2019 – Video

Samini floods Dansoman High Street with Saminifest 2019 – Video

6 days ago
Photo of Top 10 2019 Christmas hit singles from Ghana

Top 10 2019 Christmas hit singles from Ghana

6 days ago
Photo of Stand a chance to be featured by Sarkodie at 2019 Rapperholic!

Stand a chance to be featured by Sarkodie at 2019 Rapperholic!

7 days ago
Photo of I was heartbroken when Black Love album leaked; I'm taking legal action soon – Sarkodie

I was heartbroken when Black Love album leaked; I'm taking legal action soon – Sarkodie

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: