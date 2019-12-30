Lists

Top 20 trending Ghana music videos of 2019

We present to you the list of top 20 music videos that have trended on our charts throughout 2019

Top 20 trending Ghana music videos of 2019
Top 20 trending Ghana music videos of 2019

2019 has been characterised with the release of not only dope tunes but accompanying world-class audiovisuals by our Ghanaian acts that are worth appreciating.

Ghanamusic.com presents to you the list of top 20 music videos that have trended on the Ghana Music Charts throughout the year and their respective duration.

View list below:

  1. Chocho Mucho by Bless ft Kofi Kinaata – 34 weeks
  2. Ehwe Papa by Yaa Jackson ft Fameye – 31 weeks
  3. Dzigbordi by Lord Paper – 28 weeks
  4. Nsenkyerene Nyankopon by Diana Hamilton – 24 weeks
  5. Agbebolo by Celestine Donkor ft Nhyiraba Gideon – 23 weeks
  6. Vovome by Bethel Revival Choir ft Joe Mettle – 23 weeks
  7. Melissa by Shatta Wale – 22 weeks
  8. Show me love by Ashley Chucks ft Kuami Eugene – 22 weeks
  9. Blow My mind by Flowking Stone ft Akwaboah – 21 weeks
  10. Ohemaa by Kuami Eugene ft KiDi – 20 weeks
  11. Mati by Fameye – 19 weeks
  12. Don’t be late by Kofi Mole – 19 weeks
  13. W’agye Me by Obaapa Christy – 16 weeks
  14. Bontahli by Wiz Child X Fancy Gadam – 16 weeks
  15. 3b3y3 ie by Fancy Gadam – 14 weeks
  16. Saara by Sarkodie ft. Efya – 13 weeks
  17. Amanfuor girls by Quamina MP ft Medikal – 13 weeks
  18. Nothing I Get remix by Fameye ft Kuami Eugene, Article wan & Medikal – 13 weeks
  19. Dede by Krymi – 13 weeks
  20. Totori by ZeeTM ft. Fancy Gadam – 12 weeks

Watch videos below:

1. Chocho mucho by Bless ft Kofi Kinaata – 34 weeks

2. Ehwe Papa by Yaa Jackson ft Fameye – 31 weeks

3. Dzigbordi by Lord Paper – 28 weeks

4. Nsenkyerene Nyankopon by Diana Hamilton – 24 weeks

5. Agbebolo by Celestine Donkor ft – 23 weeks

6. Vovome by Bethel Revival Choir ft Joe Mettle – 23 weeks

7. Melissa by Shatta Wale – 22 weeks

8. Show me love by Ashley Chucks ft Kuami Eugene – 22 weeks

Blow My mind by Flowking Stone ft Akwaboah – 21 weeks

Ohemaa by Kuami Eugene ft KiDi – 20 weeks

Mati by Fameye – 19 weeks

Don’t be late by Kofi Mole – 19 weeks

W’agye Me 16weeks

Bontahli by Wiz Child X Fancy Gadam – 16 weeks

3b3y3 yie by Fancy Gadam – 14 weeks

Saara by Sarkodie ft. Efya – 13 weeks

Amanfuor girls by Quamina MP ft Medikal – 13 weeks

Nothing I Get remix 13weeks

Dede by Krymi – 13 weeks

Totori by ZeeTM ft. Fancy Gadam – 12 weeks

