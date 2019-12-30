Top 20 trending Ghana music videos of 2019

2019 has been characterised with the release of not only dope tunes but accompanying world-class audiovisuals by our Ghanaian acts that are worth appreciating.

Ghanamusic.com presents to you the list of top 20 music videos that have trended on the Ghana Music Charts throughout the year and their respective duration.

View list below:

Chocho Mucho by Bless ft Kofi Kinaata – 34 weeks Ehwe Papa by Yaa Jackson ft Fameye – 31 weeks Dzigbordi by Lord Paper – 28 weeks Nsenkyerene Nyankopon by Diana Hamilton – 24 weeks Agbebolo by Celestine Donkor ft Nhyiraba Gideon – 23 weeks Vovome by Bethel Revival Choir ft Joe Mettle – 23 weeks Melissa by Shatta Wale – 22 weeks Show me love by Ashley Chucks ft Kuami Eugene – 22 weeks Blow My mind by Flowking Stone ft Akwaboah – 21 weeks Ohemaa by Kuami Eugene ft KiDi – 20 weeks Mati by Fameye – 19 weeks Don’t be late by Kofi Mole – 19 weeks W’agye Me by Obaapa Christy – 16 weeks Bontahli by Wiz Child X Fancy Gadam – 16 weeks 3b3y3 ie by Fancy Gadam – 14 weeks Saara by Sarkodie ft. Efya – 13 weeks Amanfuor girls by Quamina MP ft Medikal – 13 weeks Nothing I Get remix by Fameye ft Kuami Eugene, Article wan & Medikal – 13 weeks Dede by Krymi – 13 weeks Totori by ZeeTM ft. Fancy Gadam – 12 weeks

