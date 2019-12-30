Top 20 trending Ghana music videos of 2019
We present to you the list of top 20 music videos that have trended on our charts throughout 2019
2019 has been characterised with the release of not only dope tunes but accompanying world-class audiovisuals by our Ghanaian acts that are worth appreciating.
Ghanamusic.com presents to you the list of top 20 music videos that have trended on the Ghana Music Charts throughout the year and their respective duration.
View list below:
- Chocho Mucho by Bless ft Kofi Kinaata – 34 weeks
- Ehwe Papa by Yaa Jackson ft Fameye – 31 weeks
- Dzigbordi by Lord Paper – 28 weeks
- Nsenkyerene Nyankopon by Diana Hamilton – 24 weeks
- Agbebolo by Celestine Donkor ft Nhyiraba Gideon – 23 weeks
- Vovome by Bethel Revival Choir ft Joe Mettle – 23 weeks
- Melissa by Shatta Wale – 22 weeks
- Show me love by Ashley Chucks ft Kuami Eugene – 22 weeks
- Blow My mind by Flowking Stone ft Akwaboah – 21 weeks
- Ohemaa by Kuami Eugene ft KiDi – 20 weeks
- Mati by Fameye – 19 weeks
- Don’t be late by Kofi Mole – 19 weeks
- W’agye Me by Obaapa Christy – 16 weeks
- Bontahli by Wiz Child X Fancy Gadam – 16 weeks
- 3b3y3 ie by Fancy Gadam – 14 weeks
- Saara by Sarkodie ft. Efya – 13 weeks
- Amanfuor girls by Quamina MP ft Medikal – 13 weeks
- Nothing I Get remix by Fameye ft Kuami Eugene, Article wan & Medikal – 13 weeks
- Dede by Krymi – 13 weeks
- Totori by ZeeTM ft. Fancy Gadam – 12 weeks
Watch videos below:
1. Chocho mucho by Bless ft Kofi Kinaata – 34 weeks
2. Ehwe Papa by Yaa Jackson ft Fameye – 31 weeks
3. Dzigbordi by Lord Paper – 28 weeks
4. Nsenkyerene Nyankopon by Diana Hamilton – 24 weeks
5. Agbebolo by Celestine Donkor ft – 23 weeks
6. Vovome by Bethel Revival Choir ft Joe Mettle – 23 weeks
7. Melissa by Shatta Wale – 22 weeks
8. Show me love by Ashley Chucks ft Kuami Eugene – 22 weeks
Blow My mind by Flowking Stone ft Akwaboah – 21 weeks
Ohemaa by Kuami Eugene ft KiDi – 20 weeks
Mati by Fameye – 19 weeks
Don’t be late by Kofi Mole – 19 weeks
W’agye Me 16weeks
Bontahli by Wiz Child X Fancy Gadam – 16 weeks
3b3y3 yie by Fancy Gadam – 14 weeks
Saara by Sarkodie ft. Efya – 13 weeks
Amanfuor girls by Quamina MP ft Medikal – 13 weeks
Nothing I Get remix 13weeks
Dede by Krymi – 13 weeks
Totori by ZeeTM ft. Fancy Gadam – 12 weeks
THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!
Leave a Reply