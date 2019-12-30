Lists
Top 10 trending Ghana songs of 2019
Top 10 songs that have trended on the Ghana music charts throughout 2019.
With barely 2 days to the end of the year, Ghanamusic.com presents to its cherished viewers and readers, the trending songs of 2019 and number of weeks they’ve reigned on the 2019 Ghanamusic charts.
View list below :
- Kpo Keke – 26 weeks
- Shuga – 21 weeks
- Jama – 21 weeks
- Melissa – 19 weeks
- My Level – 18 weeks
- Nobody – 17 weeks
- Omo Ada – 15 weeks
- Nothing I Get – 13 weeks
- Fuck Boys – 12 weeks
- Mea – 10 weeks
Listen Below:
Kpoo Keke by Stonebwoy ft All Stars – 26 weeks
Shuga by Stonebwoy ft Beenie Man – 21 weeks
Jama by DJ Mic Smith ft All stars – 21 weeks
Melissa by Shatta Wale – 19 weeks
My Level by Shatta Wale – 18 weeks
Nobody by Kwesi Arthur Ft. Mr Eazi – 17 weeks
Omo Ada by Medikal – 15 weeks
Nothing I Get by Fameye – 13 weeks
Fuck Boys by Tulenkey – 12 weeks
Mea by Kelvynboy – 10 weeks
