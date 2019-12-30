Top 10 trending Ghana songs of 2019

With barely 2 days to the end of the year, Ghanamusic.com presents to its cherished viewers and readers, the trending songs of 2019 and number of weeks they’ve reigned on the 2019 Ghanamusic charts.

View list below :

Kpo Keke – 26 weeks Shuga – 21 weeks Jama – 21 weeks Melissa – 19 weeks My Level – 18 weeks Nobody – 17 weeks Omo Ada – 15 weeks Nothing I Get – 13 weeks Fuck Boys – 12 weeks Mea – 10 weeks

Listen Below:

Kpoo Keke by Stonebwoy ft All Stars – 26 weeks

Shuga by Stonebwoy ft Beenie Man – 21 weeks

Jama by DJ Mic Smith ft All stars – 21 weeks

Melissa by Shatta Wale – 19 weeks

My Level by Shatta Wale – 18 weeks

Nobody by Kwesi Arthur Ft. Mr Eazi – 17 weeks

Omo Ada by Medikal – 15 weeks

Nothing I Get by Fameye – 13 weeks

Fuck Boys by Tulenkey – 12 weeks

Mea by Kelvynboy – 10 weeks

