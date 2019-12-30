Top 10 trending Ghana songs of 2019

Lists

Top 10 songs that have trended on the Ghana music charts throughout 2019.

2019-12-30
With barely 2 days to the end of the year, Ghanamusic.com presents to its cherished viewers and readers, the trending songs of 2019 and number of weeks they’ve reigned on the 2019 Ghanamusic charts.

View list below :

  1. Kpo Keke – 26 weeks
  2. Shuga – 21 weeks
  3. Jama – 21 weeks
  4. Melissa – 19 weeks
  5. My Level – 18 weeks
  6. Nobody – 17 weeks
  7. Omo Ada – 15 weeks
  8. Nothing I Get – 13 weeks
  9. Fuck Boys – 12 weeks
  10. Mea – 10 weeks

Listen Below:

Kpoo Keke by Stonebwoy ft All Stars – 26 weeks

Shuga by Stonebwoy ft Beenie Man – 21 weeks

Jama by DJ Mic Smith ft All stars – 21 weeks

Melissa by Shatta Wale – 19 weeks

My Level by Shatta Wale – 18 weeks

Nobody by Kwesi Arthur Ft. Mr Eazi – 17 weeks

Omo Ada by Medikal – 15 weeks

Nothing I Get by Fameye – 13 weeks

Fuck Boys by Tulenkey – 12 weeks

Mea by Kelvynboy – 10 weeks

