Top 10 Gospel Artistes with indigenous sounds
They have remained undiluted throughout the changing scenes of the musical landscape.
Gospel music has evolved over the decades within the Ghana music terrain and has been diversified enough to suit a wide range of genre-based music fanatics
Today on Ghanamusic.com, we present to you our top 10 list of Gospel artistes with an Indigenous sound that has remained undiluted throughout the changing scenes of the musical landscape.
- Yaw Sarpong & The Asomafo
2. Elder Mireku
3. Nicholas Omane Acheampong
4. Great Ampong
5. Israel Ofori
6. Francis Amo
7. McAbraham
8. Soul Winners
9. Osuani Afrifa
10. Winneba Youth Choir
