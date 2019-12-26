Lists

Top 10 Gospel Artistes with indigenous sounds

They have remained undiluted throughout the changing scenes of the musical landscape.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 13 seconds ago
Top 10 Gospel Artistes with indigenous sounds
Top 10 Gospel Artistes with indigenous sounds

Gospel music has evolved over the decades within the Ghana music terrain and has been diversified enough to suit a wide range of genre-based music fanatics

Advertisement

Today on Ghanamusic.com, we present to you our top 10 list of Gospel artistes with an Indigenous sound that has remained undiluted throughout the changing scenes of the musical landscape.

  1. Yaw Sarpong & The Asomafo

2. Elder Mireku

3. Nicholas Omane Acheampong

4. Great Ampong

5. Israel Ofori

6. Francis Amo

7. McAbraham

8. Soul Winners

Advertisement

9. Osuani Afrifa

10. Winneba Youth Choir

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of 2019 Week 51: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2019 Week 51: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

4 days ago
Photo of M.anifest advises artistes to start local but aim global

M.anifest advises artistes to start local but aim global

4 days ago
Photo of As promised, Stonebwoy's BHIM merch is now on sale

As promised, Stonebwoy's BHIM merch is now on sale

5 days ago
Photo of Samini and Shatta Wale shock Ghanaians with latest joint; Celebration

Samini and Shatta Wale shock Ghanaians with latest joint; Celebration

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: