Top 10 Gospel Artistes with indigenous sounds

Gospel music has evolved over the decades within the Ghana music terrain and has been diversified enough to suit a wide range of genre-based music fanatics

Advertisement

Today on Ghanamusic.com, we present to you our top 10 list of Gospel artistes with an Indigenous sound that has remained undiluted throughout the changing scenes of the musical landscape.

Yaw Sarpong & The Asomafo

2. Elder Mireku

3. Nicholas Omane Acheampong

4. Great Ampong

5. Israel Ofori

6. Francis Amo

7. McAbraham

8. Soul Winners

Advertisement

9. Osuani Afrifa

10. Winneba Youth Choir

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!