Lists
Top 10 2019 Christmas hit singles from Ghana
In no particular order, enjoy the top ten Christmas bangers in Ghana at the moment;
It’s our little way of wishing all our cherished music lovers who log on to Ghanamusic.com all year round, a Merry Christmas.
Advertisement
In no particular order, enjoy the top ten Christmas bangers in Ghana at the moment;
- M3dal Ft Kwesi Arthur, Sitso, Fameye – Pay Remix
2. Shatta Wale – Bronya
3. Deon Boakye – DI BRONYA (Christmas)
4. Samini – Celebration ft. Shatta Wale
5. Sarkodie – Year Of Return ft. Coded (4×4)
6. Mr Drew x Krymi – Dw3 ft. Sarkodie
7. Kwan Pa – Felix Cannot Dance
8. Kofi Kinaata – Things Fall Apart
Advertisement
9. Wendy Shay – C. T. D
10. Kelvyn Boy – Yawa No Dey ft. M.anifest
THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!
Leave a Reply