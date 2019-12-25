Top 10 2019 Christmas hit singles from Ghana

It’s our little way of wishing all our cherished music lovers who log on to Ghanamusic.com all year round, a Merry Christmas.

Advertisement

In no particular order, enjoy the top ten Christmas bangers in Ghana at the moment;

M3dal Ft Kwesi Arthur, Sitso, Fameye – Pay Remix

2. Shatta Wale – Bronya

3. Deon Boakye – DI BRONYA (Christmas)

4. Samini – Celebration ft. Shatta Wale

5. Sarkodie – Year Of Return ft. Coded (4×4)

6. Mr Drew x Krymi – Dw3 ft. Sarkodie

7. Kwan Pa – Felix Cannot Dance

8. Kofi Kinaata – Things Fall Apart

Advertisement

9. Wendy Shay – C. T. D

10. Kelvyn Boy – Yawa No Dey ft. M.anifest

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!