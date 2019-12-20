Lists

Top Ghanaian Rap songs of 2019

List of Top Rap songs of 2019
List of Top Rap songs of 2019.

As the music calendar bangs into an end, we take a look at some of the top Ghanaian rap songs that were released in 2019.

Rap music always gives the Ghanaian music industry a reason to smile in every year with speaker bursting songs filled with enough bass that will leave the music lovers bumping their heads to.

These 10 songs below might not be the most popular songs of the year but they are, our rap songs of 2019.

  1. Sarkodie – Legend
  2. Medikal – Astalavista
  3. Joey B – Taya
  4. Strongman – Don’t Try
  5. Kofi Mole – Don’t Be Late
  6. Amerado – Juju
  7. Kwesi Arthur – Walk
  8. Tulenkey – Yard
  9. M.anifest – Rapper 101
  10. Kwaw Kese – Dondo Remix
  11. Ko-Jo Cue – From My Sisters
  12. Kweku Smoke – Yedin
  13. Pappy Kojo – Balance
  14. Sarkodie – Bleeding
