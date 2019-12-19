Top Ghanaian Rap songs of 2019

As the music calendar bangs into an end, we take a look at some of the top Ghanaian rap songs that were released in 2019.

Rap music always gives the Ghanaian music industry a reason to smile in every year with speaker bursting songs filled with enough bass that will leave the music lovers bumping their heads to.

These 10 songs below might not be the most popular songs of the year but they are, our rap songs of 2019.

Top Ghana rap songs

Sarkodie – Legend

Medikal – Astalavista

Joey B – Taya

Strongman – Don’t Try

Kofi Mole – Don’t Be Late

Amerado – Juju

Tulenkey – Yard

M.anifest – Rapper 101

Kwaw Kese – Dondo Remix

Ko-Jo Cue – From My Sisters

Kweku Smoke – Yedin

Sarkodie – Bleeding

