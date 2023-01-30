Questions with Titi Blak

Pleasantly endearing, with a strong vocal touch is Titi Blak, a new artist who aims to be among the top names in Ghana within a well-mapped up time-frame.

We decided to get up-close to Titi in this interview where she opened up her lovely self to our curious questions. Enjoy.

Ghana Music: What inspired you to start making music, how did you get started in the music industry?

Titi Blak: The inspiration came from myself, I needed a way to communicate my feelings so started Karaoke sessions and did covers which I’ve only released one of them. This is due to the fact that I was only sharing my music with my WhatsApp friends to listen to. Fox Beatz just put me on one time and here I am.

Can you tell us about your first experience performing on stage?

My first experience was a live band performance which was a very funny one at that the time because I was shy and nervous to a point that I couldn’t go on stage to start my performance but I rather sat in my seat to perform.

How do you feel about being a female artiste in a predominantly male-dominated industry?

I feel good and honored to be here, I don’t feel intimidated at all because my works are going to keep me here. Also I look forward to making music with these great men.

Are there any Ghanaian artists that you look up to and what do you think sets your music apart from other Ghanaian artistes?

Funny enough I look up to the legend (Kojo Antwi) and also my style does the magic for me.

How do you handle haters and negative comments on your music?

I do nothing! If I say nothing, I mean it just excites me to see somebody leave their business to discuss me. It really tells how important I am to them and it makes me happy.

What’s the craziest thing that’s happened to you while performing?

The DJ actually stopped playing the song whilst I was performing because he said it’s his brother’s turn to perform. The DJ wasn’t a personal DJ tho.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received as an artist?

Be patient, Be Prayerful and Work Hard. (Nana Ama Mcbrown) said this in 2018

How do you balance your personal life with your music career?

Well, being a mom is tough but being an artist is tougher so all I do is to ask for help from my mom and she comes through so my life is mostly balance.

Can you tell us about a time when you faced a significant challenge in your career and how you overcame it?

So far I haven’t really encountered such because there are few people who are always there for me.

How do you stay motivated and inspired to keep creating music?

My audience motivate and inspire me. The fact that my music makes them happy, I’m motivated to keep it coming every time.

Are there any particular themes or messages you want to convey through your music?

I actually don’t have a particular theme because I make music based on how I feel and the moment I’m in. But I’d want to revolve around love, lifestyle and money.

Lastly, what’s next for you as an artist? Are there any goals you’re working towards?

Aside singing, I’m working on an eatery and lastly I see myself settling with my family and that’s a big goal for me.

Titi Blak has a new song coming out on 5th February, 2023. Look out for Sika Sɛm!

