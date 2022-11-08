fbpx
1 On 1

1 On 1: KobbyRockz talks about his career, growth & aviator

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
1 On 1: KobbyRockz talks about his career, growth & aviator
Photo Credit: ghanamusic.com

After rediscovering his energetic self on his last project, KobbyRockz decided to release Aviator, a tune talking about his what he has been up to.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Doomsday by KobbyRockz

Video: Doomsday by KobbyRockz

3rd December 2021
CashOut 2 (Freestyle) by KobbyRockz

Video Premiere: CashOut 2 (Freestyle) by KobbyRockz

26th November 2021
Trotro Rappers by KobbyRockz

Video Premiere: Trotro Rappers by KobbyRockz

22nd October 2021
Make Am by KobbyRockz feat. Amerado

Video Premiere: Make Am by KobbyRockz feat. Amerado

17th September 2021

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker