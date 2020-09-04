Questions with Kweku Flick

Taking over the top trends on Ghanamusic.com for over an entire month has been Kweku Flick’s monster hit single, ‘Money’.

For a new artiste to dominate the trends for this long is a rare sight to behold, hence, we got up-close and personal in an interview with this newest enigma as seen below:

Ghana Music: Hi Kweku, firstly we want to know what Kweku is like on a normal day?

Kweku Flick: Always listening to music, also I love to play games.

What was your introduction into music (in general) like?

Kweku Flick is a young Artiste, a dreamer from Ghana doing music, Kweku because I’m a Wednesday born and Flick means Quick Movement..So Wednesday born with a quick movement (Kweku Flick).

The genre of music you do, why did you choose that genre against all the genre especially since it’s not the immediate genre of choice in Ghana?

I am a trapper, I chose trap music because trap is a sub genre of hip hop music, also trap music uses synthesized drums and is characterized by tuned kick drums, and as a musician who does only Melodies, I found out that trap music will be the perfect genre for me, because Melody is all about arranging of musical notes in a way that is attractive, enjoyable etc.

Kweku, how long have you been doing what you’re doing and how did you get started in the first place?

I became a fan of music since I was a kid, because my big bro was into music. I started writing my own songs the time I completed JHS, but I chose music to be my full time job in 2019, that was when I released my first official song titled “Awake”.

To make it easy to understand for some, which famous song or sound production ultimately describes what your music sounds like?

Butterfly effect by Travis Scott

Do you think your music is mostly enjoyed more for the melodies or for your vocals and content?

Is both the melodies and the content. As I said earlier, I only arrange musical notes for it to be enjoyable and also attractive, and people really like my Melodic vibes. Content because people find it easy to understand and also get connected with my music, it also relates to the life people live and always keeps people positive.

If you could choose to work with some of today’s established artists or producers, to open up a new audience to you, with whom would you like it to be?

Drake.

Which ingredient do you think is most essential in making your style sound the way it is?

My style sound is natural.

Out of every emotion existing, which emotion more than any other currently dominates your music? And why?

Passion and excitement. Why because people always get connected with my music and feel the love I have for music, when I do it with Passion.

What aspect of the music making process excites you the most, and what aspect discourages you the most?

Excitement aspect is when I’m creating my own melodic and rhythmic ideas. I haven’t experienced any discouragement in music music making.

How directly are you involved in the recording, producing, mastering and marketing processes needed to make and sell your music?

I’m independent Artiste, I have my own management team, my own people who handle everything especially the marketing aspect, I haven’t signed unto any record label, also I have my own producer who is also part of my management team.

Do you outsource any part of these processes?

I don’t outsource any part of these process.

With the advent of the internet and all, would you say modern technology has helped your music and independent musicians in general?

Yes. Especially Social Media, it has created an easy connection between the Artists and our fans and it has also aided in distribution.

Do you think the internet, inasmuch as it has had a positive impact, has created a mass of mediocre “copycats” who have flooded the web, making it difficult to distinguish good music from bad music?

As for me, I always get excited when I hear good music, if you really have passion for the good music you (Artists) are doing, the music will sell without any bad music overshadowing it.

Being an independent artist, which is the one factor, above all else, that you currently desire most (increased music distribution, better quality production, more media exposure, more live performances etc.)?

Distribution.

In your opinion who is the most influential and successful artist in your genre today and why?

Travis Scott. Even though he is doing good music with great content and melodies, he is focusing more on the business side of music. That has made him a successful Artiste.

How important do you think video is to your music, and how do you finance your videos?

Music video really pushes the audio, and people get to know and picture the face of the Artiste when they get to watch the video. Investing some amount of money I get from my music into the video.

Is going popular in Ghana or winning an award important to you, and If you were forced to make only one choice, which of the two would you choose and why?

It’s really important. I will choose winning an award, because rewarding an Artiste for the music he or she has done, means a lot, it will motivate and encourage me (an Artiste) for me to bring out more good songs so I can deserve more.

Your ‘Money’ song has been trending for weeks since its release on ghanamusic.com, why?

What I have realized is that, my song “Money” relates to everybody who is working hard to achieve something. People who really need money. Everybody is working for Money. Rich people are still working for Money, so each and everyone in this world who need Money will relate to my song “Money”. Again, I always give thanks to all the media platforms who have been playing and supporting my musics, especially ghanamusic.com , you are part of the reason why my song “Money” is trending.

Are you satisfied with the overall financial and musical returns from your songs so far?

No please. The song needs to go far more than where it has reach now, for more returns.

What in your opinion is the biggest barrier an artist like yourself, has to face and overcome, to gain any commercial success?

Being yourself and also being consistent .ei. bringing out good works which will help grow your fan base.

You have a niche audience consisting mostly of middle-class listeners. Are you content with the kind of audience you attract?

No please , I haven’t gained the audience I need yet.

Would you want to expand beyond that niche and gather a much more diverse audience?

Yes, I really want to gather a more musically diverse audience. Different audience form different countries.

In closing, tell us something about any projects and ideas you are working or have in mind to work on?

My new single titled “Money” is out now, kindly stream and download the audio on all digital platforms. Also, go check out the music video for Money on YouTube (Kweku Flick – Money). I will be releasing another single before an EP and I am working with many different Artists, so everyone should watch out for Kweku Flick. Bringing more fire.

