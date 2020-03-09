1 On 1

1 On 1: My Name doesn’t have a meaning – Camidoh

This here was just the beginning of an interesting conversation we had

Soulful Afrobeat artist, Camidoh, touchdown on our 1 On 1 interview session inside Ghanamusic.com’s studios to let us in on what he’s been up to.

The first interesting thing we noted was how his showbiz name never actually had meaning but was a nickname of his mother’s very good friend.

“The name Camidoh was just a jargon that my mum used to call her friend and that friend meant a lot to her as she once helped her through some difficult times.

So I just decided to take that name upon myself because of my mum’s friendship with this woman. It meant a lot to her.

So Camidoh doesn’t have a meaning. I don’t know what it means”, he narrated.

This here was just the beginning of an interesting conversation filled with many educative, inspiring and humorous details.

