1 on 1: I turned an unsupportive father into my #1 fan – Theo Vesachi

Find out more about the newbie in our exclusive interview.

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

The fast-rising new entry, Theo Vesachi, got up close and personal in our latest edition of Ghanamusic.com’s 1 on 1 interview session.

The ‘Susuka’ hitmaker revealed how he got his unsupportive father to turn into the financier of his artistry over the years.

Every high school student is expected to enrol and complete in 1 school after the 3rd or 4th year but that wasn’t the case for Theo.

Due to his love for music at an early age, he was so consumed with being an artiste by the time he got into Secondary school that he skipped classes and broke bounds in school.

He was sacked and eventually ended up completing school after enrolling himself in 3 different SHS.

