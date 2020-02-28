1 on 1: I wrote & recorded live all the songs on my ‘Agoo’ album – Yaa Yaa

Passing through Ghanamusic.com’s studios for our 1 on 1 interview sessions recently was the vocal goddess, Yaa Yaa who spoke profoundly on her life outside of music and her career so far.

She ran through certain peculiar information most people never knew about her but got extra passionate when it came to her experiences with her chosen genre and style of artistry.

The ‘Agoo’ album live recording artiste spoke extensively on how diverse genres could easily thrive in Ghana but certain gatekeepers have narrowed it down to only Afrobeats.

It’s problematic to the extent that you have no relevance in the industry now when you attempt doing anything outside of Afrobeats.

She, however, hinted, “Nothing is permanent. Just like how Azonto faded away, Afrobeats will also fade off for something else to come. I don’t have to follow what’s trending. I want to do what I feel I’m good at”.

